BREAKING: Wake Forest lands Danish Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion
Steve Forbes strikes again, but this time in the high school ranks. Marqus Mitrovic Marion, who stands 6-foot-8, 200 pounds announced his commitment to Wake Forest, joining Aaron Clark for the 2023 recruiting class. Marion chose the Deacs over offers from Xavier, Boston College, Dayton, Iona, Depaul, and Marquette amongst...
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
North Carolina A&T takes down UNCW in CAA showdown
D'Mya Tucker and the Aggies rack up another win for the record in a CAA battle against UNCW The post North Carolina A&T takes down UNCW in CAA showdown appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Gargantuan offensive lineman details Wake Forest visit and offer
Standing 6'8, 300 pounds, Deerfield(Ma.) Deerfield Academy offensive tackle CJ Williams isn't hard to find on a football field, or well anywhere. However, he's found himself as an underrecruited player in the 2024 class, a diamond in the rough Wake Forest loves to dig up. Williams took a visit to Wake for Junior day on January 29th where the coaching staff surprised him with an offer.
alamancenews.com
Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory
Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
ednc.org
Perspective | Community spotlight: Wake Forest University prepares middle and high schoolers for college, career, and beyond
Editor’s note: This feature is part of a series recapping the 2022 Emerging Issues Forum with the Institute for Emerging Issues. The 2023 Emerging Issues Forum will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the NC State University McKimmon Center in Raleigh. This year’s forum will examine ways to address NC’s labor shortage by putting the needs of workers first and overcoming barriers to employment. Go here to learn more.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
cbs17
Duke hospitals to increase security with new weapons detection systems
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Don’t bring weapons to the hospital. That’s the message from Duke Health. Weapons detection systems will soon be installed at Duke University Hospital, as well as, Duke Raleigh and Duke Regional. “We have a weapon-free campus; we want to make sure we protect...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
BET
Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public
Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
cbs17
Wake County schools leaders put focus on school security amid recent threats, lockdowns
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System leaders met Tuesday afternoon to take a hard look at their school-security procedures. This meeting came coincidentally after a series of lockdowns and threats last week, causing parents to wonder if their children are safe in the classroom. Wake...
Black History: Never Before Seen Video Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Raleigh
A North Carolina State University professor discovered some never before seen footage of Dr. Martin Luther King delivering a speech in Raleigh. Many North Carolinians might be surprised to know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech to thousands of people in Raleigh, NC during the 1960’s. It is a little known fact, […]
cbs17
Foundation in Chapel Hill looks to help Turkish people after massive earthquake
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A Triangle foundation is reaching out to North Carolina residents for donations and goods aimed at helping Turkey recover from a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday. In an email to CBS 17, Ismail Arsian, chair of the board of the Aziz & Gwen Sancar Foundation...
cbs17
Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted central NC camping spot
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in central North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page.
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
