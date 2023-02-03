ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Gargantuan offensive lineman details Wake Forest visit and offer

Standing 6'8, 300 pounds, Deerfield(Ma.) Deerfield Academy offensive tackle CJ Williams isn't hard to find on a football field, or well anywhere. However, he's found himself as an underrecruited player in the 2024 class, a diamond in the rough Wake Forest loves to dig up. Williams took a visit to Wake for Junior day on January 29th where the coaching staff surprised him with an offer.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory

Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
BURLINGTON, NC
ednc.org

Perspective | Community spotlight: Wake Forest University prepares middle and high schoolers for college, career, and beyond

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a series recapping the 2022 Emerging Issues Forum with the Institute for Emerging Issues. The 2023 Emerging Issues Forum will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the NC State University McKimmon Center in Raleigh. This year’s forum will examine ways to address NC’s labor shortage by putting the needs of workers first and overcoming barriers to employment. Go here to learn more.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Duke hospitals to increase security with new weapons detection systems

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Don’t bring weapons to the hospital. That’s the message from Duke Health. Weapons detection systems will soon be installed at Duke University Hospital, as well as, Duke Raleigh and Duke Regional. “We have a weapon-free campus; we want to make sure we protect...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
RALEIGH, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC

