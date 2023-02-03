Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Richmond police respond to suspected overdose, charge neighbor with manslaughter
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected overdose death in Richmond led authorities to charge the victim’s neighbor with manslaughter. The Richmond Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 Block of Richmond Green Drive in reference to a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old male deceased.
fox56news.com
Lexington cold case suspect makes first court appearance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police believe they’ve cracked the case of a string of sexual assaults, with at least one dating back 14 years. “People have the feeling that these cases just kind of get stuck in a freezer somewhere they’re forgotten about,” said Lieutenant Nathanial Muller.
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigate first homicide of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of Monday evening’s Toner Street homicide victim. Family members identified the victim while on the scene after the incident. The victim’s grandmother, Andre Maxberry, said the victim is her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr. She said...
fox56news.com
Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Walgreens store on Richmond Road, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. The crime happened just before 5 p.m., Jan. 29 at the store near St. Ann Drive. Detectives...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants to 16 Fayette County schools
On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County with violence prevention grants, the first of its kind. Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants …. On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County...
fox56news.com
Active police scene shuts down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — FOX 56’s Georgia McCarthur reports the intersection near Newtown Pike between Aristides Boulevard and Coleman Court has reopened. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates. A police scene Tuesday shut down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington. Lexwrecks said...
WKYT 27
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
fox56news.com
Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center
Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery. Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery for Recovery Advocacy Day. Black history is American history: Celebration event. The State Capitol was a packed house for the 2023 Black History presentation. The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus hosted the 2023 Black History Celebration
fox56news.com
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted.
fox56news.com
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking
The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday.
fox56news.com
Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand
An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand.
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
WTVQ
Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
fox56news.com
Lawmakers return to Frankfort with focus on Kentucky's teacher shortage
Kentucky’s teacher shortage is back in focus in Frankfort. Lawmakers kicked off part two of the 2023 session with a deep discussion trying to understand the causes behind it, how severe the shortage is, and what solutions are possible. Lawmakers return to Frankfort with focus on Kentucky’s …
fox56news.com
New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
fox56news.com
Project launched with goal of digitizing Lexington’s slave records
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington has a dark past. For nearly 80 years, the city was the site of one of the largest slave markets in the country. However, it hasn’t always been easy to access the historical records of those bought and sold here, until now.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
fox56news.com
Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives anything but a normal life
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Bourbon County High School (BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions. There are some things in life that can’t be taught, like work ethic, dedication, and grit. But if you’re...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek woman wanted for violating supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime Stoppers has up to a $1,500 cash reward for the first person to tell police where to find the Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Carson. She has an active warrant for violating her supervised release. If...
fox56news.com
Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
