Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Richmond police respond to suspected overdose, charge neighbor with manslaughter

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A suspected overdose death in Richmond led authorities to charge the victim’s neighbor with manslaughter. The Richmond Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 Block of Richmond Green Drive in reference to a suspected overdose. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old male deceased.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington cold case suspect makes first court appearance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police believe they’ve cracked the case of a string of sexual assaults, with at least one dating back 14 years. “People have the feeling that these cases just kind of get stuck in a freezer somewhere they’re forgotten about,” said Lieutenant Nathanial Muller.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigate first homicide of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of Monday evening’s Toner Street homicide victim. Family members identified the victim while on the scene after the incident. The victim’s grandmother, Andre Maxberry, said the victim is her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr. She said...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Armed man steals Xanax pills from Lexington pharmacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Walgreens store on Richmond Road, showed a gun, and demanded narcotics. The crime happened just before 5 p.m., Jan. 29 at the store near St. Ann Drive. Detectives...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Active police scene shuts down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — FOX 56’s Georgia McCarthur reports the intersection near Newtown Pike between Aristides Boulevard and Coleman Court has reopened. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates. A police scene Tuesday shut down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington. Lexwrecks said...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center

Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery. Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery for Recovery Advocacy Day. Black history is American history: Celebration event …. The State Capitol was a packed house for the 2023 Black History presentation. The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus hosted the 2023 Black History Celebration...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found

According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking

The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand

An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand. An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
LEXINGTON, KY

