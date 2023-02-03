ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland

HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck

RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
MADISON, WI
whbl.com

Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today

A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wlip.com

Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Injured and One Arrested Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Friday night, February 3, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 7,000 block of E. Gurler Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, EMS was attending to the occupants from both vehicles. Once on scene, Deputies learned a Dodge Ram driven by 32-year-old Matthew Brown of Ashton was traveling westbound on Gurler Road and was cresting a hill.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy