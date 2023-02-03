HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.

