Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
Speeding driver nearly hit Whitefish Bay officer before Milwaukee pursuit
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Milwaukee police arrested a driver who almost hit a Whitefish Bay officer while speeding away late Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Police said an officer on patrol spotted a GMC speeding north on Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m., going approximately 50 in a 25. The...
Child Hit by Car Saturday, Recovering at Children’s Today
A one-year-old child is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa today after being run over on Saturday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive in Sheboygan Falls at around 10:30 Saturday morning with reports of a child injured by a car.
Rockford police warn of suspect with a gun, intentionally crashing into cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who have been attacking motorists after two similar incidents were reported on Saturday. According to police, around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the process of assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Avenue. A 42-year-old man drove up and […]
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
Man arrested on bench warrant, additional charges after incident in grocery store parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant who was reportedly throwing things at parked cars Sunday morning. The department says officers were called to the Woodman's on the city's east side just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday after getting several calls from people reporting a man who was acting "out of control."
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
Three Injured and One Arrested Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday night, February 3, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 7,000 block of E. Gurler Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, EMS was attending to the occupants from both vehicles. Once on scene, Deputies learned a Dodge Ram driven by 32-year-old Matthew Brown of Ashton was traveling westbound on Gurler Road and was cresting a hill.
17th and Grant shooting: Milwaukee woman hurt, 28-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after shots were fired near 17th and Grant on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Feb. 6. Officials say the man was handling a firearm when it discharged – striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim arrived at a hospital...
Waukesha alderman accused; slapping child in leg, left 'hand imprint'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne is accused of slapping an elementary-aged child in the leg during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 5. Waukesha police say the alderman was arrested for child abuse. Officials say the arrest came Sunday evening after officers responded to a residence for a reported...
I-43 OWI arrest; driver found unconscious behind wheel
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday, Feb. 6 for OWI after being found unconscious behind the wheel on I-43 near National in Milwaukee. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released.
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
