ktalnews.com
Stolen storage building from Sabine Parish found in DeSoto Parish, man on run
MARTHAVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public to help find a Natchitoches man who is wanted in connection to the theft of a portable building, a travel trailer and two firearms that were taken from locations near the Sabine/Natchitoches Parish line. The...
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
KCBD
No weapons found on man killed in police shooting in Louisiana, authorities say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The officer involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed Friday night in an incident involving police at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street. Police said he appears to not have been armed when he was killed.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
ktalnews.com
houmatimes.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate
Louisiana authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by a Shreveport officer and hope eventually to release police footage of the encounter, said state police leading a probe of the encounter.
ktalnews.com
Community gets tired of Texas man’s reckless driving; now he’s in jail
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said in a statement that the sheriff’s office took numerous calls on Jan. 1, 11, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 5, and 6 concerning a man driving erratically and at high rates of speed.
Woman Accused of Setting 6-month-old Baby on Fire in Louisiana Is Arrested
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 6-month-old baby who was found set on fire following a suspected kidnapping. Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 25, is accused of 1st degree murder in connection with the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, who was found with severe burns in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on the evening of July 17. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ktalnews.com
Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
ktalnews.com
Missing Oil City man found safe
OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oil City man who went missing on Saturday has been located as of 8:20 p.m. on Monday. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
KSLA
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
ktalnews.com
Sheriff’s deputy near Many stops vehicle for speeding, finds bag of meth worth $10K
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on Friday night for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II and speeding. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, was arrested late on Feb. 3 after...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges
(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
