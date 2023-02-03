ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
KCBD

No weapons found on man killed in police shooting in Louisiana, authorities say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The officer involved in Friday night’s deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed Friday night in an incident involving police at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street. Police said he appears to not have been armed when he was killed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V

One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Meteor in Maumelle February 6 2023. Radar and Satellite January 6. Video captures brutal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting

The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the weekend. Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved …. The Louisiana State Police held a press conference Monday afternoon to provide information on their investigation into an...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Community gets tired of Texas man’s reckless driving; now he’s in jail

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said in a statement that the sheriff’s office took numerous calls on Jan. 1, 11, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 5, and 6 concerning a man driving erratically and at high rates of speed.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Lansing Daily

Woman Accused of Setting 6-month-old Baby on Fire in Louisiana Is Arrested

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 6-month-old baby who was found set on fire following a suspected kidnapping. Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, 25, is accused of 1st degree murder in connection with the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe, who was found with severe burns in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on the evening of July 17. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Oil City man found safe

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oil City man who went missing on Saturday has been located as of 8:20 p.m. on Monday. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
KSLA

Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier

The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges

(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

