Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates
It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals in February 2023: stock & price updates
Find today's lowest prices for Samsung's latest flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
CNET
Zoom Slashes 15% of Staff in Latest Tech Layoffs
Zoom is cutting 1,300 jobs, CEO and founder Eric Yuan said in a blog post Tuesday. Yuan blamed the layoffs on uncertain global economic conditions. The cuts, which began Tuesday, will affect up to 15% of Zoom's workforce. The company didn't immediately respond to questions on what roles are being eliminated.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
CNET
Are You Owed Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement? Find Out Now
AT&T hasn't yet tracked down all its customers eligible for a piece of its 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced, and it still has millions of dollars left to distribute.
CNET
5 Things You'll Be Able to Do on Microsoft's New AI-Powered Bing
Microsoft on Tuesday announced an enhanced Bing, detailing how it's using the AI tech behind ChatGPT to add in a slew of new capabilities to the longtime second-place search engine. There's a waiting list for the service now, and Microsoft says it will be available broadly in the coming months. There'll be no charge for the service.
Apple Stock: What Analysts Are Saying After Q1 Earnings
Apple’s earnings report was far from pristine, but Wall Street had more of a glass-half-full take on the results and outlook. Here is what Apple stock investors should know.
Hillicon Valley — Google unveils ChatGPT rival
Google unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that is seemingly a rival product to the increasingly popular ChatGPT feature. According to Google’s CEO, more AI tools from the search giant are on the horizon. Meanwhile, we’ll dive into how TikTok is facing increasing criticism from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers as they seek to ban…
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
Elon Musk And Tesla Make an Expected But Unwanted Change
The maker of electric vehicles has just raised prices, less than a month after they were cut.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
CNBC
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after U.S. alters tax credit rule
The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The prices exclude shipping and an order fee. The moves, made Friday, come three weeks...
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms' management is putting on a masterclass in leadership, making all the right moves.
CNET
You Can Sign Up for Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Right Now. Here's How
Microsoft's AI version of its Bing search engine, driven by the same OpenAI technology behind the ChatGPT chatbot, is now available to try as a limited preview. To check it out, you'll need to sign up for the waitlist. With the AI-powered Bing, Microsoft is leading a short but growing...
CNET
Google Unveils Bard, Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google on Monday released Bard, its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT, as the race to expand the use of artificial intelligence shifts into high gear. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
Comments / 0