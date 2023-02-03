ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search

Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't support Seamless Updates

It looks like Samsung is sticking to the old method of installing updates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series reportedly lacks support for Seamless Updates. This is a more convenient method for installing system updates compared to the conventional process. Samsung is one of several smartphone brands that haven’t implemented Seamless...
CNET

Zoom Slashes 15% of Staff in Latest Tech Layoffs

Zoom is cutting 1,300 jobs, CEO and founder Eric Yuan said in a blog post Tuesday. Yuan blamed the layoffs on uncertain global economic conditions. The cuts, which began Tuesday, will affect up to 15% of Zoom's workforce. The company didn't immediately respond to questions on what roles are being eliminated.
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold

$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
TrustedReviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery tests show performance comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max

While the Galaxy S23 Ultra's new 200 MP camera may be its biggest selling point, the flagship, along with its siblings, also offers much better efficiency and battery life, thanks to the far more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung's optimization. The S23 Ultra has been put through battery tests by various outlets, with results consistently impressing.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023

The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
CNET

Are You Owed Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement? Find Out Now

AT&T hasn't yet tracked down all its customers eligible for a piece of its 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced, and it still has millions of dollars left to distribute.
CNET

5 Things You'll Be Able to Do on Microsoft's New AI-Powered Bing

Microsoft on Tuesday announced an enhanced Bing, detailing how it's using the AI tech behind ChatGPT to add in a slew of new capabilities to the longtime second-place search engine. There's a waiting list for the service now, and Microsoft says it will be available broadly in the coming months. There'll be no charge for the service.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Google unveils ChatGPT rival

Google unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that is seemingly a rival product to the increasingly popular ChatGPT feature. According to Google’s CEO, more AI tools from the search giant are on the horizon.   Meanwhile, we’ll dive into how TikTok is facing increasing criticism from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers as they seek to ban…
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off

The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
CNBC

Tesla hikes price of Model Y after U.S. alters tax credit rule

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The prices exclude shipping and an order fee. The moves, made Friday, come three weeks...
CNET

You Can Sign Up for Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Right Now. Here's How

Microsoft's AI version of its Bing search engine, driven by the same OpenAI technology behind the ChatGPT chatbot, is now available to try as a limited preview. To check it out, you'll need to sign up for the waitlist. With the AI-powered Bing, Microsoft is leading a short but growing...
CNET

Google Unveils Bard, Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google on Monday released Bard, its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT, as the race to expand the use of artificial intelligence shifts into high gear. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."

