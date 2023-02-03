Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGME
Man arrested after alleged shooting death in Berlin, NH
BERLIN, NH -- An arrest has been made after a suspicious death occurred in Berlin, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police. Around 8:15am on Friday, Berlin Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired at 568 Sullivan Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified...
WMUR.com
Man charged with murder in connection to shooting in Berlin
BERLIN, N.H. — A man from Berlin was charged Friday evening in connection with a deadly shooting in that city, investigators said. Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the Attorney General's office,...
New Hampshire man facing murder charge in deadly shooting
A man in Berlin, New Hampshire is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on Friday.
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Berlin
BERLIN, N.H. — A man from Berlin was charged Friday evening in connection with a deadly shooting in that city, investigators said. Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. According to the Attorney General's office,...
AG: Berlin Neighbor Dispute Ends In Shooting Death
Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office along with the State Police Major Crimes Unit are at the scene of a suspicious death of an adult male in Berlin, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
2 hurt, 1 seriously, in snowmobile crash in Berlin
BERLIN, N.H. — Two people from Rhode Island were hurt in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in northern New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday but initial GPS coordinates led them to the wrong location, which ended up being 14 miles away from the crash scene at Jericho Mountain State Park. Officials were able to eventually track down where the pair crashed.
thepulseofnh.com
New Information Released On Homicide That Happened In Coos County Friday
New information has been released on a homicide that happened in Coos County this past Friday. An autopsy revealed 40-year-old Christopher Veliz died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say he was allegedly killed by 44-year-old Nomar Ramos-Rivera during a dispute on Sullivan Street in Berlin. Ramos-Rivera is facing several charges and he’s expected to be arraigned at a later date.
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver hits vehicle head-on in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in St. Johnsbury yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Memorial Drive at around 7:50 p.m. Police say they spoke with Solomon Brown, 25, of St. Johnsbury, who told them he was traveling north on Memorial Drive when a dark-colored GMC truck traveling south crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle.
Police Investigate The Armed Robbery Of Maine Mail Carrier
According to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department, they are investigating the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier. According to the Facebook post, the incident happened near 66 Westminster Street in Lewiston (Maine) at about 5 o'clock on Thursday night. The suspect made off...
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
WGME
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who dumped overdose victim in Lyndon
LYNDON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in an incident in Lyndon on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road at around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out...
WPFO
Lewiston woman sentenced to four years in prison for meth distribution
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for intending to distribute methamphetamine. According to the Sun Journal, 23-year-old Shawna Burch of Lewiston pleaded guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines. On September 6 of 2021, a Lewiston police officer pulled...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
mynbc5.com
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
Comments / 0