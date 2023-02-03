Read full article on original website
Beagle announces run for second term as Lowville’s mayor
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The village of Lowville’s mayor is throwing his hat into the ring for another term. In a release Monday, first-term Mayor Joseph Beagle announced he’s running for reelection. Beagle says he’s been on the village board for 12 years. In his time as...
James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Fitzpatrick, 70, left peacefully under the watch of his sons and daughters-in-law early Saturday morning, February 4th. Jim was born to Gertrude Mary Wright and James Ezry Fitzpatrick on October 30, 1952. Jim, a 6′4″ proud Irish-American, loved by all, was an active member of the community.
Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Paul Coseo, 68, of Shear Road, passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 PM with Father Donald Robinson officiating. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will immediately follow at the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757. To honor Joe, please wear your “Sunday” jeans and a flannel shirt.
Watertown lawmakers have heated exchange over golf club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The recent discovery of electrical issues at the Watertown Golf Club and the lack of an inspection led to a heated exchange at Monday night’s city council meeting. The city recently spent $3.4 million to buy the course, but an inspection of the clubhouse...
Lawmakers consider Watertown fire chief’s advice to add firefighters
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is looking into adding more firefighters. It comes after a discussion at Monday night’s city council meeting. A majority of council members asked the city manager to look into it. Currently there are 64 line members of the fire department....
Make your reservations for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 69th Annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
James J. Anson, 30, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for James J. Anson, age 30, will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at the Hermon Fire Hall following the calling hours. James passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Batavia, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg.
Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
New York Air Brake adding Watertown-based assembly jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York Air Brake is adding new assembly jobs to its Watertown headquarters. The company, which manufactures train control systems for the railroad industry, made the announcement Tuesday. NYAB currently employs approximately 250 at its Starbuck Avenue facility. The latest action adds up to 20...
Watertown building could soon see tenants again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year-and-a-half after being condemned, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon host tenants again. According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the complex has satisfied all the items on the condemnation list for the first, second and third floors. The building was...
Chamber to host ‘Coffee & Connections’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event. Chamber president and CEO Kayla Jamieson talked about “Coffee and Connections” on 7 News This Morning. She says it’s a smaller, scaled-down version of the chamber’s Business After Hours. But this one’s in the morning.
Hospital CEO on vaccine litigation: ‘What do we do to move forward?’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been three weeks since a State Supreme Court judge ruled New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional. Where does it stand now and what does one hospital leader think?. Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center didn’t lose...
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Former SLU president dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former president of St. Lawrence University has passed away. Walter Lawrence (Lawry) Gulick died on January 28. Gulick served as the university’s 15th president from 1981 to 1987. SLU issued the following news release:. St. Lawrence University is remembering former President Walter Lawrence...
Ten arrested by NYS Police for attempted online child exploitation, three on active duty
ALBANY, N.Y. — In September 2022, investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online in Jefferson County.
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Deferiet
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Wilfred F. Lewis, 80, of Wilna Ave. Deferiet, died Sunday evening, February 5, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was a patient for three days. Willy was born on July 13,1942 in Deferiet, the son of the late Harold and Rosella (Ashlaw)...
Company looks to develop hydropower, recreation on Sewall’s Island
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new proposal from a renewable energy company out of New Jersey looks to develop hydropower and bring new recreational opportunities to Watertown. LinkPast Solutions has submitted an application to the federal government looking to study the feasibility of Sewall’s Island. The Black River...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Troopers: Lewis County pair charged with felony assault stemming from alleged town of Leyden incident last summer
LEYDEN- A pair from Lewis County stand accused of felony assault charges from last summer, authorities say. Lucas W. Dafoe, 31, of Port Leyden, NY and Patrick H. Clifton, 26, of Glenfield, NY were both arrested last month on January 10 by the New York State Police (Lowville). Both suspects...
