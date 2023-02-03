ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. On Semiconductor — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week.
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January

Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...

