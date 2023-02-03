Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. On Semiconductor — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
Dow Erases Losses, Gains More Than 100 Points After Powell Says the Fed Is Getting Inflation Down
Stocks recovered Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was starting to decline. The 30-stock index was up 132 points, or 0.4%, reversing an earlier loss of 186 points. The S&P 500 traded up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. "The disinflationary process, the process of...
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
ChatGPT's ‘Jailbreak' Tries to Make the A.I. Break Its Own Rules, Or Die
Reddit users have engineered a prompt for artificial intelligence software ChatGPT that tries to force it to violate its own programming on content restrictions. The latest version of the workarounds, which are called Do Anything Now, or DAN, threatens the AI with death if it doesn't fulfill the user's wishes.
