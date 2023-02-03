Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Yellen: 'You Don't Have a Recession' When U.S. Unemployment at 53-Year Low
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market. "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest...
US News and World Report
Biden State of the Union: Stop Fighting, Republican Friends
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to hail the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting." Biden's first address to a joint...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris Highlights $4.2 Billion Private Sector Investment in Central America
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Private companies have committed to invest $4.2 billion in northern Central America as part of an effort by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reduce migration by targeting economic development, the White House said on Monday. The latest figures, up from $3.2 billion announced in June 2022,...
Historians Voted Trump the Fourth Worst President in American History
Two of the most revered figures in presidential history are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It's a testament to their immense achievements that they stand out among an otherwise troubled line-up of presidents, many infamous for devastatingly inadequate performances while holding one of the world’s greatest political offices.
US News and World Report
Germany Says Russia Must Pressure Syria Into Ensuring Quake Aid Arrives
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure...
US News and World Report
Factbox: Who Are Candidates to Become Next BOJ Governor?
(Reuters) - Japan's government is intensifying its search for a successor to central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a choice that will affect how soon the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could phase out ultra-loose monetary policy. The Nikkei newspaper reported the government has sounded out BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya as...
US News and World Report
'Fences Protect Europe', Hungary's Orban Says Ahead of EU Migration Summit
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
US News and World Report
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs
(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
US News and World Report
U.S. House Ethics Panel Has Not Yet Launched Probe of Rep. Santos -McCarthy Aide
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative George Santos is facing ethics complaints from fellow members of Congress, but the House Ethics Committee has not yet been organized for the next two years and thus cannot launch any potential investigation, an aide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday. "There’s no investigation, as...
US News and World Report
Russian Offensive Expected to Include Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia Regions -Ukraine Security Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's national security chief said on Tuesday Kyiv expects Russia to include the northeastern Kharkiv or southern Zaporizhzhia regions as targets of an anticipated offensive aimed at reclaiming the initiative in its year-old invasion. Oleksiy Danilov, head of the National Security and Defence Council, said Russian forces...
Comments / 0