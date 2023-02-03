ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden State of the Union: Stop Fighting, Republican Friends

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to hail the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting." Biden's first address to a joint...
Biden Says U.S.-China Relations Not Weakened by Balloon Incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed...
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
Zoe Dixon

Historians Voted Trump the Fourth Worst President in American History

Two of the most revered figures in presidential history are George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It's a testament to their immense achievements that they stand out among an otherwise troubled line-up of presidents, many infamous for devastatingly inadequate performances while holding one of the world’s greatest political offices.
Germany Says Russia Must Pressure Syria Into Ensuring Quake Aid Arrives

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Russia to help pressure Syria into allowing humanitarian aid into the country for victims of Monday's deadly earthquakes quickly and without additional obstacles. "All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure...
Factbox: Who Are Candidates to Become Next BOJ Governor?

(Reuters) - Japan's government is intensifying its search for a successor to central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda, a choice that will affect how soon the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could phase out ultra-loose monetary policy. The Nikkei newspaper reported the government has sounded out BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya as...
'Fences Protect Europe', Hungary's Orban Says Ahead of EU Migration Summit

BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom

During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs

(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
Russian Offensive Expected to Include Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia Regions -Ukraine Security Chief

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's national security chief said on Tuesday Kyiv expects Russia to include the northeastern Kharkiv or southern Zaporizhzhia regions as targets of an anticipated offensive aimed at reclaiming the initiative in its year-old invasion. Oleksiy Danilov, head of the National Security and Defence Council, said Russian forces...

