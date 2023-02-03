ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Jet Black Curly Bob With Bangs at Marc Jacobs Fashion Show: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski , is that you? The actress unveiled a dramatic hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs fall 2023 runway show in New York.

The Gone Girl star, 31, arrived at the Thursday, February 2, soirée rocking a jet-black bob. The edgy chop featured blunt bangs and curls throughout. Ratajkowski teamed the new hairstyle with rosy glam that included vibrant blush, warm eyeshadow and a peachy lip.

She completed the look with a fur-lined bomber jacket, a sheer top, burlap pants and pointed-toe boots — all from Marc Jacob’s fall 2014 collection. The model accessorized with a black shoulder bag that was equipped with a gold chain.

Ratajkowski showed off the getup via her Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing sultry snaps of herself from the event. In one shot, the We Are Your Friends actress posed with Ashley Graham , who also looked edgy for the occasion. The fashion queen, 35, dazzled in an oversized sweater dress and a pair of towering platform pumps. (The presentation featured different iterations of Graham’s footwear, styled with shearling coats, leather skirts and modernized parka jackets.)

Emily Ratajkowski John Nacion/Shutterstock

While both Ratajkowski and Graham sat front row at the preview, the brunette beauties have had their fair share of memorable catwalk moments. Graham has walked the runways of Michael Kors, Balmain, Christian Siriano as Ratajkowski has strutted her stuff for Miu Miu, Versace and Tory Burch. The My Body author made her runway debut in Marc Jacobs’ spring 2015 presentation.

“The show itself was such a happening,” Ratajkowski said at the time, per Vogue . “I think the energy that people felt in the audience once the show started — we were feeling that from the second we got to do a rehearsal.”

In addition to her big career moments, Ratajkowski has been making headlines for her personal life.

The Inamorata Woman founder recently opened up about her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and why she isn’t looking at the situation as a setback.

“I love a divorce story,” the Lying and Stealing star confessed during the Monday, January 30, episode of her “High Low” podcast. “I don’t think divorce is a sad thing.”

She then revealed to her guest, Tommy Dorfman , that she “still” has her ring. “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad.’ I literally say to people, ‘Good for you,’” Ratajkowski said.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 42, split after four years of marriage. She filed for divorce in September 2022 amid rumors of infidelity on the producer’s part. (Bear-McClard has not publicly commented on the allegations.) The former couple share 11-month-old son Sebastian.

Ratajkowski has since moved on, sparking brief romances with Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson . Earlier this month, she was spotted packing on the PDA with Eric André in the Cayman Islands.

