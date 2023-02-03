ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New England braces for ‘generational’ cold blast

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enIfQ_0kbT9QYT00

New England is bracing for “generational” cold weather over the weekend as an intense Arctic front is expected to bring “bitter wind chills” to the region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“This is an epic, generational Arctic outbreak,” a branch of the NWS in Caribou, Maine, said, according to CNN . “The air mass descending on the area Friday into Friday night is the coldest air currently in the Northern Hemisphere.”

The cold blast is expected to produce wind chills of minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit and colder, as well as temperatures 15 to 35 degrees below average in the upper Midwest and Northeast, according to NWS’s Weather Prediction Center.

NWS Caribou warned on Twitter that between minus 50 and minus 60 degrees can cause frostbite to bare skin in just two to five minutes.

The cold front in the Northeast follows a severe ice storm in the South earlier this week. At least eight deaths in Oklahoma and Texas have been linked to the storm, and more than 240,000 customers remained without power in Texas on Friday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 45

Ted Allen
4d ago

generational cold spell, give me a break. you clowns and your bulls--t climate change crap is really getting old. I'm 60 years old and just 20 years ago we had winters where Temps went to 20 and 30 below zero for weeks at a time. you climate change freaks are so full of it, that your eyes are Brown.

Reply(8)
25
Paula Dineen
4d ago

Who invents these words that they come out with lately? Generational. A person could think this was our very first cold spell n windy spell, maybe with snow added in. I wonder, how many school closings today?

Reply
6
olga hernandez
4d ago

I hate when people say that is too cold here,so I replied, "So should ove stay in ure County u need to turn around and hop back home js

Reply
5
Related
AOL Corp

Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
MAINE STATE
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
The Week

What to know about the storm expected to hit the South

Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast.  Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east.  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared.  This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Fox 59

Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?

Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KOOL 101.7

Did You Know There Is A Sixth Great Lake Just North Of Minnesota?

I recently stumbled on something that might be a little controversial. Some people say there is a sixth Great Lake, and I honestly see their point. We were taught that there are five Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Eerie, and Ontario. However, there is another body of water that is known as 'The Sixth Great Lake' by many. We're talking about Lake Nipigon in Ontario, Canada.
MINNESOTA STATE
News 8 WROC

Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Hill

The Hill

876K+
Followers
95K+
Post
624M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy