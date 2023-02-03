You don’t need a prescription to get PrEP anymore — but WeHo pharmacists may not be aware of that

Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Scooter fighter Mikie Friedman meets with mayor, starts gathering signatures- sign the petition below.
One-armed senior citizen resigned from WeHo’s Disability Advisory Board after a row with Sepi Shyne over the polarizing mobility devices. UPDATE: Mikie Friedman spoke before City Council on Monday:. A few weeks ago, I met with Mayor Shine for coffee to discuss the issue of problematic scooters and other...
The Black business owners of WeHo
It all began with a random question on Instagram: “How many black-owned businesses are there in West Hollywood? WEHOville didn’t have the answer. So we asked our readers. You, dear readers, opened our eyes to the very vibrant community of Black business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators here in West Hollywood. They are hard workers with big dreams, and they share a common, unshakeable determination.
City Council will consider making OUTZones permanent tonight
The City Council of West Hollywood is considering updates to the city’s outdoor dining policy, including changes to Chapter 11.28 of the West Hollywood Municipal Code. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, many restaurants and food establishments were forced to close or limit their operations. The city temporarily responded to these impacts by adopting the West Hollywood Urgency Ordinance No. 20-1106U, which established a permit and approval process for “OUTZones,” allowing for commercial businesses to expand their operations outdoors in the public right-of-way and private off-street parking lots.
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting. Biden: Chinese Balloon Will Not Alter...
Horvath pushes safety signage as solution to gun violence, aims for gun registry
County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath believes the new regulations she authored with fellow Supervisor Hilda Solis are the “common sense” solutions that will “protect our community from gun violence.”. Horvath shared her enthusiasm about the new rules with her Twitter followers on Tuesday. The move to tighten gun...
foxla.com
LA council approves ordinance requiring landlords pay relocation assistance following rent increase
LOS ANGELES - The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance -- which the council preliminarily approved last week -- is the final part of a package of tenant protections the...
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
Jeffrey Katzenberg’s escape to L.A.
The Hollywood mogul and Democratic mega-donor made elections in Los Angeles his biggest priorities in 2022.
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
Jewish Family Services opens pop-up pantry at Plummer Park
The JFS SOVA Community Food & Resource Program (JFS SOVA) has opened a pop-up pantry to distribute healthy groceries to individuals experiencing homelessness in West Hollywood. The pop-up pantry is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and is located in Plummer Park near the West Hollywood Comprehensive Service Center.
Eater
LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post
Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
citywatchla.com
How Bad is Meghan Markle’s Alma Mater, Immaculate Heart?
THE VIEW FROM HERE - Virtually the entire world knows that the Duchess of Sussex, Los Angeles’ own Meghan Markle, went to high school at Immaculate Heart (IHHS) in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The dividing line between Los Feliz and Hollywood is Franklin Avenue. Since the school is on the north side, it is officially in ritzy Los Feliz. Minor note, Meghan’s father lived in a house which Immaculate Heart owned in the Hollywood Grove HPOZ where he was our next door neighbor. No, we never met Meghan; maybe we said “Hi” a few times as she walked past our house, but that was years before she was the Duchess.
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The Pendry in WeHo named 3rd best hotel in the U.S.
The Pendry, the swanky West Hollywood hotel that lights up the Sunset Strip with its coat of LED ribbons, has been named the third best hotel in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The hotel and its accompanying residential building opened in 2021. It features 149 luxury guestrooms;...
theregistrysocal.com
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
Urbn Leaf becomes the first cannabis joint to open on the Sunset Strip
The official grand opening of Urbn Leaf, the first and only legal cannabis location at 8477 Sunset marks the beginning of a new era for the famed Sunset Strip. Sol Yamini, a partner in the application for a coveted West Hollywood cannabis license also owns the Pink Dot brand. The proud owner celebrated the day with friends, family, local residents, celebrities, and vendors.
How WeHo counts the homeless
City Hall sent us this information in response to our story about this year’s Homeless Count, which proceeded last week with neither volunteers from the public nor media access. Since 2009, the City of West Hollywood has participated in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The count is directed...
Your questions about WeHo’s new free shuttle service answered
As a senior who had been using West Hollywood’s Dial-a-Ride service for 12 years, I was very interested when I received a postcard announcing “Exciting changes” to the program, which provides curb-to-curb rides for citizens of WeHo over 62 or disabled at any age. To provide more information for Dial-a-Ride users about the new service, available since January 1, I posed a few questions to City of West Hollywood Transportation Program Administrator Francisco Gomez:
