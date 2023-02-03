ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

You don’t need a prescription to get PrEP anymore — but WeHo pharmacists may not be aware of that

By City of West Hollywood
 4 days ago
The Black business owners of WeHo

It all began with a random question on Instagram: “How many black-owned businesses are there in West Hollywood? WEHOville didn’t have the answer. So we asked our readers. You, dear readers, opened our eyes to the very vibrant community of Black business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators here in West Hollywood. They are hard workers with big dreams, and they share a common, unshakeable determination.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
City Council will consider making OUTZones permanent tonight

The City Council of West Hollywood is considering updates to the city’s outdoor dining policy, including changes to Chapter 11.28 of the West Hollywood Municipal Code. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, many restaurants and food establishments were forced to close or limit their operations. The city temporarily responded to these impacts by adopting the West Hollywood Urgency Ordinance No. 20-1106U, which established a permit and approval process for “OUTZones,” allowing for commercial businesses to expand their operations outdoors in the public right-of-way and private off-street parking lots.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.

LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting. Biden: Chinese Balloon Will Not Alter...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood

As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post

Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How Bad is Meghan Markle’s Alma Mater, Immaculate Heart?

THE VIEW FROM HERE - Virtually the entire world knows that the Duchess of Sussex, Los Angeles’ own Meghan Markle, went to high school at Immaculate Heart (IHHS) in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The dividing line between Los Feliz and Hollywood is Franklin Avenue. Since the school is on the north side, it is officially in ritzy Los Feliz. Minor note, Meghan’s father lived in a house which Immaculate Heart owned in the Hollywood Grove HPOZ where he was our next door neighbor. No, we never met Meghan; maybe we said “Hi” a few times as she walked past our house, but that was years before she was the Duchess.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM

In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Urbn Leaf becomes the first cannabis joint to open on the Sunset Strip

The official grand opening of Urbn Leaf, the first and only legal cannabis location at 8477 Sunset marks the beginning of a new era for the famed Sunset Strip. Sol Yamini, a partner in the application for a coveted West Hollywood cannabis license also owns the Pink Dot brand. The proud owner celebrated the day with friends, family, local residents, celebrities, and vendors.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
How WeHo counts the homeless

City Hall sent us this information in response to our story about this year’s Homeless Count, which proceeded last week with neither volunteers from the public nor media access. Since 2009, the City of West Hollywood has participated in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. The count is directed...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Your questions about WeHo’s new free shuttle service answered

As a senior who had been using West Hollywood’s Dial-a-Ride service for 12 years, I was very interested when I received a postcard announcing “Exciting changes” to the program, which provides curb-to-curb rides for citizens of WeHo over 62 or disabled at any age. To provide more information for Dial-a-Ride users about the new service, available since January 1, I posed a few questions to City of West Hollywood Transportation Program Administrator Francisco Gomez:
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
West Hollywood, CA
