Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Army Times
National Guard grapples with suicide rate
Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or at...
Army Times
US military failed to detect previous spy balloons from China
At least three Chinese spy balloons floated over U.S. air space during the Trump administration, and another previously flew during the Biden administration, but it’s unclear which government agency tracked them or whether the presidents had previously been briefed on them, defense leaders said Monday. Air Force Gen. Glen...
Army Times
China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official
WASHINGTON ― There’s no indication China will attempt to take Taiwan imminently, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to an Air Force general’s leaked assessment that an attempt could be made in the next two years. The four-star in charge of U.S. Air Mobility Command, Gen....
Army Times
These recommendations could help transitioning service members
With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
Army Times
Why stratospheric balloons are used in era of space-based intelligence
WASHINGTON — When the Pentagon revealed last week that a high-flying, Chinese balloon was spotted over the United States, officials said they didn’t expect the airship would add much value to the intelligence China is already gathering through its network of spy satellites. “Our best assessment at the...
Army Times
US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey
U.S. military leaders are routing aid from United States European Command to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake Monday killed more than 4,000 people. “Using a whole of government approach, we remain in close contact with our Turkish Ally to determine what assistance is needed to help those affected by the disaster,” Marine Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a USEUCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Military Times.
Comments / 0