Louisiana State

National Guard grapples with suicide rate

Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or at...
US military failed to detect previous spy balloons from China

At least three Chinese spy balloons floated over U.S. air space during the Trump administration, and another previously flew during the Biden administration, but it’s unclear which government agency tracked them or whether the presidents had previously been briefed on them, defense leaders said Monday. Air Force Gen. Glen...
China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official

WASHINGTON ― There’s no indication China will attempt to take Taiwan imminently, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to an Air Force general’s leaked assessment that an attempt could be made in the next two years. The four-star in charge of U.S. Air Mobility Command, Gen....
These recommendations could help transitioning service members

With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey

U.S. military leaders are routing aid from United States European Command to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake Monday killed more than 4,000 people. “Using a whole of government approach, we remain in close contact with our Turkish Ally to determine what assistance is needed to help those affected by the disaster,” Marine Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a USEUCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Military Times.

