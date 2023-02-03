Read full article on original website
Roy B Vantilburg
3d ago
Never would I pay $300 for a toaster, especially a 2 slice toaster. The design is ugly.
Reply
5
Related
How to give your home a new-season interiors update
Dark winter days always seem to leave us dreaming of spring, so it may be the time to treat yourself to some cheery new-season interiors.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
Apartment Therapy
Joanna Gaines’ Recent “Mini Reni” Shows The Importance Of Paying Attention To The Ceiling
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A huge part of the “Fixer Upper” process is usually a large-scale demolition. But when Joanna Gaines was tasked with renovating a few spaces in a home without demolishing anything, she had to get creative. And to make a large impact on a small budget, Gaines looked up for inspiration.
Interior-design experts share 12 kitchen trends they think you'll regret in a few years
Interior designers and trend forecasters share kitchen design choices that won't age well, like all-white kitchens and farmhouse-style black hardware.
Joanna Gaines Says Renovating Her 100-Year-Old Castle 'Felt Daunting' in New Magnolia Journal Essay
The renovation was featured on the latest season of the HGTV personality's new spinoff, Fixer Upper: The Castle Joanna Gaines wasn't always sold on buying the 100-year-old Cottonland Castle with her husband Chip. The spring issue of the couple's magazine, The Magnolia Journal, was released on Thursday and includes an essay written by Joanna about flipping the 1913 castle in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The renovation was also featured on the latest season of her spinoff, Fixer Upper: The Castle. In the essay, Joanna, 44, details how Chip,...
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
9 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Stores To Help You Cut Costs During Inflation
With the cost of food continuing to rise, Americans are all but cornered into finding ways to save on groceries. One way to save is to shop for some essentials at dollar stores. Note, we said some...
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
pennypinchinmom.com
How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time
There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Woman refuses to buy fruit juice after her adult son drinks an entire gallon of juice with every meal
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When your adult children live with you, should you place limits on how much food or beverage they can consume from the family fridge? That was the issue facing one man and his parents after he drank an entire gallon of fruit juice with every meal but didn't contribute financially to the family grocery bill.
3 things you should declutter right now, according to the experts
If you have excess clutter and don’t know where to begin, these are the 3 things that you need to declutter right now.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
Woman's Cleaning Tip for Renters Is Something You Probably Never Even Thought About
Never thought to do this before…
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
Comments / 6