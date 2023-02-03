ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 KISS FM

No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?

Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)

El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
EL PASO, TX
Bossip

Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith Have Finalzed Their Divorce

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith have just finalized their divorce. According to reports from TMZ, the “So Sick” singer will keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley in the divorce, while Crystal is set to receive a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out the division of their real estate holdings. She also gets 1 of their Georgia homes and $20,000 in moving expenses.
GEORGIA STATE
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

