Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating four years of wedded bliss!. The country star, 39, marked her anniversary with McLoughlin, 31, on Thursday with a series of photos featuring the couple posing together while on vacation. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕Happy anniversary babe!...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
This Charming Small Town In Texas Is One Of The US' Most Underrated & It's A Fun Day Trip
Any small town is always a fantastic break from the big city life. While some aren't as popular as others, they’re all so deserving of all the hype. Consumer trends website Cheapism recently compiled a list of the towns in each state they believe is the most underrated, and one tiny city outside of Austin, TX was the choice for the Lone Star State.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Here's What's on the Menu at Reba McEntire's First Restaurant
Yes, there are "Fancy" drinks on the menu.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti Opens Up About Growing Up ‘Dirt Poor’ Eating ‘3-Day-Old Bread’ and MREs for Dinner
Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, reveals her family was 'dirt poor' before they were picked up by TLC for 'Sister Wives' and that they lived off '3-day-old bread' and 'MREs' for dinner.
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.
5 Best Couples from ’90 Day Fiance’
Here is our list of the top 5 best, most unproblematic, in-love couples to come from the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise and an update on what they've been doing now.
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in El Paso, Texas – (With Photos!)
El Paso, Texas is a bustling city with a vibrant food scene. If you’re a breakfast person and looking for the best place to start your day, you’re in luck! In this post, we’ll be showcasing some of the top breakfast restaurants in El Paso that offer delicious, satisfying meals to kick-start your day. So sit back, grab a coffee, and read on to discover the best breakfast spots in El Paso, Texas!
Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith Have Finalzed Their Divorce
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith have just finalized their divorce. According to reports from TMZ, the “So Sick” singer will keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley in the divorce, while Crystal is set to receive a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out the division of their real estate holdings. She also gets 1 of their Georgia homes and $20,000 in moving expenses.
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
Are You Really From Texas If You Don’t Know This Secret H-E-B Hack?
Have you ever tried this H-E-B hack?
Longtime ABC Sports Anchor Greg Simmons Resigned After He Was Arrested for a DWI
In the digital age, there are no secrets, and this is especially true for public figures like KSAT 12’s Greg Simmons. The San Antonio, Texas, sports anchor found himself in hot water after he was pulled over by local police and later arrested. Shortly after, he announced his resignation from the ABC network.
