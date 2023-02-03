ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwwH9_0kbT7QuZ00
Swamp chili was on the menu at the Miller Lite Chili Cook-Off held in conjunction with the Rumba on the Lumber festival in 2022. This year’s competition is set for March 4. File photo | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — What is dubbed “the biggest and best chili cook-off in North Carolina” is making its return to this year’s two-day Rumba on the Lumber festival.

The 2023 Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cook-Off is set to take place on day two of the Rumba scheduled this year March 3-4.

Each team, consisting of up to five members, is tasked with cooking 10 gallons of chili on-site at the parking lot on the corner of Third and Water street, across from Adelio’s. Only pre-cooked ingredients of the chili will be allowed.

As done each year, the contest will include a wide range of prize categories like best tasting chili, best chili name, best-decorated booth, best chili cooking outfits, spiciest chili and strangest ingredients.

Any business, civic group, church group, public servant group, nonprofit, Scout troop or just a group of friends who like to cook and have a special chili recipe that will stand out are encouraged to enter.

To enter a team, send a check for $25 along with a registration form to the Robeson Road Runners, P.O. Box 473, Lumberton, N.C. 28359; or call Meaghan McDonald for more information at 910-785-1546. The form can be found at rumbaonthelumber.com.

The cook-off will be open to the public from 11 to 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbuscountynews.com

Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm

There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New 20,000-square-foot film studio coming to Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The creator of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is building a film studio in Loris. Jerry Dalton, the owner of Dalton Pictures, is currently building 20,000-square-feet of studio soundstages in Loris, something that has been in the works for two years. “We’re going to bring in production into Loris and […]
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy