Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off

Swamp chili was on the menu at the Miller Lite Chili Cook-Off held in conjunction with the Rumba on the Lumber festival in 2022. This year’s competition is set for March 4. File photo | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — What is dubbed “the biggest and best chili cook-off in North Carolina” is making its return to this year’s two-day Rumba on the Lumber festival.

The 2023 Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cook-Off is set to take place on day two of the Rumba scheduled this year March 3-4.

Each team, consisting of up to five members, is tasked with cooking 10 gallons of chili on-site at the parking lot on the corner of Third and Water street, across from Adelio’s. Only pre-cooked ingredients of the chili will be allowed.

As done each year, the contest will include a wide range of prize categories like best tasting chili, best chili name, best-decorated booth, best chili cooking outfits, spiciest chili and strangest ingredients.

Any business, civic group, church group, public servant group, nonprofit, Scout troop or just a group of friends who like to cook and have a special chili recipe that will stand out are encouraged to enter.

To enter a team, send a check for $25 along with a registration form to the Robeson Road Runners, P.O. Box 473, Lumberton, N.C. 28359; or call Meaghan McDonald for more information at 910-785-1546. The form can be found at rumbaonthelumber.com.

The cook-off will be open to the public from 11 to 2 p.m.