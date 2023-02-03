ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tessa Thompson Brightens Up in Yellow Coat and Orange Denim at Marni’s Fall 2023 Vol. 2 Show

By Ayana Herndon
 4 days ago
Tessa Thompson made a vibrant arrival to the Marni fall 2023 Vol. 2 show in Tokyo on Wednesday. The actress embraced a colorful winter-ready outfit.

Tessa Thompson at the Marni Fall 2023 Vol. 2 show in Tokyo on Feb. 1.

Thompson’s outfit included a net-like shirt with an oval-shaped cutout in the center of her chest and a pair of orange denim jeans with a slight flare. Her top was white, bordered in black along the cutout opening. Overtop, she went bold, wearing a lemon-colored trench coat with sharp lapels. She coordinated her bright ensemble with black accents, including a pair of pointed-toe black boots and a padded black clutch.

For accessories, she wore a pair of dainty earrings and a gold ring. Her makeup included a matte pink lip, rosy blush and sharp, defined eyeliner. When it came to hair, Thompson brought the art. Her black tresses were slicked straight back, but her edges were styled in a whimsical, creative way, mirroring the twist and turns of a botanical vine.

Tessa Thompson at the Marni Fall 2023 Vol. 2 show in Tokyo on Feb. 1.

Thompson joined a number of other VIP guests at the show, including Luka Sabbat, rapper Skepta and Kerwin Frost. According to the brand’s creative director, Francesco Risso, the goal is “to be present in the epicenters of our communities and not in some remote or isolated place,” something he told WWD in an exclusive interview in December .

Francesco Risso and Tessa Thompson at the Marni Fall 2023 Vol. 2 show in Tokyo on Feb. 1.

Thompson is gearing up for something exciting herself, set to reprise her role in the “Creed” movie franchise, with the third installment coming to theaters March 3. She stars in the film alongside Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis “Donnie” Creed. The film will center around Creed adjusting to his professional life as a boxer and a family man (Thompson plays his fiancé), until he has to face off against his childhood friend, fellow boxer Damian “Dame” Anderson, who is played by Jonathan Majors.

