KWQC
Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
Central Illinois Proud
Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Central Illinois Proud
Fulton police rescue man from drowning
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
wjol.com
ISP Receives Call About Motorist Displaying Gun On I-55
Illinois State Police received a call from a motorist this morning at about 8 a.m. about a passing motorist displaying a firearm. ISP was dispatched to I-55 and Route 30, but before crews arrived they were diverted to a crash at southbound I-55 at Renwick Road. No other information is available at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
1470 WMBD
Knox County woman charged with murder after body found in storage locker
GALESBURG, Ill. – A rural Knox County woman originally facing charges of Concealment of a Death after a body was found in a storage locker back in October, is now facing a charge of First-Degree Murder. Court records indicate Marcy Oglesby, 50, was also charged Monday with Concealing a...
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies say Driver Crossed the Centerline and Collided With an Ogle County Plow Truck and Other Vehicle, Injuring Two
On Wednesday February 1, Ogle County Deputies, along with Stillman Valley EMS, Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS, and Byron EMS, responded to the 10,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 for the report of a three-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18-year-old Harvey Pollock of Davis...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
walls102.com
Illinois Fire Departments warn residents about Carbon Monoxide
SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the State Fire Marshal of Illinois wants to remind those to have their furnaces checked and to make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in the United States. Illinois Fire Departments respond to around 20,000 calls about carbon monoxide each year. Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness. If you suspect you may be experiencing these symptoms, smell natural gas leaking in your home, or if your CO alarm activates you should evacuate your home.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
1470 WMBD
More teens arrested in connection to car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Two more Peoria juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a car. Police say it happened Saturday evening, but details are just coming out now. Officers spotted the vehicle near Union and Moss and tried to stop it near Romeo B. Garrett Avenue...
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
