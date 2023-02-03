Read full article on original website
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday
Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
Luxury Brand Six Senses Is Opening Its First Hotel in Australia
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses is planning to open its first hotel in Australia — inside an old family mansion. The heritage house and its 22-hectare estate, named Burnham Beeches, are 25 miles from Melbourne in the forested Dandenong Ranges. The house was designed in 1933 for an Australian family, according to a website detailing the home's history.
‘Phishing-As-A-Service' Kits Are Driving an Uptick in Theft: What You Can Learn From One Business Owner's Story
Small business owner Cody Mullenaux fell victim to cybercriminals who used sophisticated technology to convince him they were from the Chase fraud department and stole more than $120,000 in wire transfer scam. The criminals also tricked a Chase employee by successfully impersonating Mullenaux when they called to authorize the fraudulent...
