bluebonnetnews.com
Junior ROTC visits Libertad DAR
The monthly Libertad Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Price Daniel meeting room located behind the historic Partlow House. Guests at the meeting included yount JROTC cadets from Dayton High School. Cadet Major Zaidah Rodriguez, Cadet Sergeant Major Juan Coreus and Lance Corporal Hailey Cassard each shared why they joined the JROTC program, what they are gaining from it and their future plans.
thevindicator.com
Tarkington ISD adopts a 4-day week
A trend has been underway at some Texas school districts to move to a four-day school week and now you can add Tarkington ISD to the mix. TISD will join 41 other districts across Texas that have already made a move, including four from Liberty County. Devers ISD made a move in 2019 and since has been joined by Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, and Liberty ISDs.
bluebonnetnews.com
Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green
Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green, 74, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 22, 1948, to the late Travis Eugene and Virginia Rose Gardner Bartoo. Terri attended Hot Springs High School, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
bluebonnetnews.com
Clyde Barnard Covey
Clyde Barnard Covey was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents, George Edwin Covey and Lola Grace Grimm Covey. He went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 29, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 95. Clyde proudly served our country in the US Navy as a WWII era veteran.
bluebonnetnews.com
Diane Louise Wilson
Diane Louise Wilson, 81, of Humble, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Bennie Alexander and Pearl Handler. Diane was confirmed at Beth Israel Synagogue in 1955 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston in 1959. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Business School in Houston. Diane was a long-time resident of Liberty, Texas and had only recently moved to Humble.
bluebonnetnews.com
Four Cleveland ISD elementary campuses advance in national reading competition
Cleveland ISD has four elementary campuses in the Top 32 in the Read to the Final Four competition. This program, put together by the NCAA and Houston Local Organizing Committee, allows third graders to participate in a year-long reading initiative and competition to see which district has students reading the most.
bluebonnetnews.com
First Liberty Bank announces promotions
First Liberty Bank’s board of directors announced promotions for the new year at the Dec. 15 meeting. “These talented individuals have played a big part in our success as a community bank through their hard work and dedication. Our board of directors takes great pleasure in recognizing these deserving individuals and are grateful for their contributions to our bank,” said FLB Chairman of the Board Charles McGuire.
bluebonnetnews.com
Nadyne Hood
Nadyne Hood was born September 25, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Howard Alan Ward and Girthel McRae Ward. She passed away February 4, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 77. Nadyne worked in the cafeteria for the Splendora ISD and enjoyed babysitting. The greatest joy in her...
bluebonnetnews.com
Coley Edgar Wright, Jr.
Coley Edgar Wright, Jr., 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Dayton. He was born December 8, 1932, in Dayton, to his late parents, Coley Edgar Wright, Sr. and Pearl Eanes Wright. Mr. Wright learned the meat business, at an early age, while helping his father in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland’s Cottonwood Elementary makes the top 16 cut in NCAA’s Read to the Final Four
Cottonwood Elementary is the only elementary campus within Cleveland ISD to advance to the next round in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four competition. The results in this year-long reading initiative were announced on Monday morning, and District officials quickly organized an impromptu ceremony to share the news with the third-grade students who took part in the contest.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
fox26houston.com
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
fox4news.com
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
Galena Park ISD says stranger asked 7th grader if he wanted shoes after getting off school bus
The district said the student had just gotten off the bus when a man asked about his shoe size. When the boy declined his offer, the man reportedly got out and started approaching him.
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
23 restaurants that opened in 2022 or are coming in 2023 in Conroe, Montgomery
Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 17. Montgomery Grove (food truck park)
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Meet 'Mattress Mack,' the newest K-9 officer working in Harris County Precinct 4
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There's a new sheepdog on the streets but his name sounds very familiar. "Mattress Mack" is the newest K-9 with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Jim McIngvale's monicker and alter ego perfectly fit the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. "Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has always...
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
