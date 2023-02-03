ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Junior ROTC visits Libertad DAR

The monthly Libertad Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met on Jan. 19, 2023, in the Price Daniel meeting room located behind the historic Partlow House. Guests at the meeting included yount JROTC cadets from Dayton High School. Cadet Major Zaidah Rodriguez, Cadet Sergeant Major Juan Coreus and Lance Corporal Hailey Cassard each shared why they joined the JROTC program, what they are gaining from it and their future plans.
Tarkington ISD adopts a 4-day week

A trend has been underway at some Texas school districts to move to a four-day school week and now you can add Tarkington ISD to the mix. TISD will join 41 other districts across Texas that have already made a move, including four from Liberty County. Devers ISD made a move in 2019 and since has been joined by Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, and Liberty ISDs.
Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green

Shirley “Terri” Theresa Green, 74, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 22, 1948, to the late Travis Eugene and Virginia Rose Gardner Bartoo. Terri attended Hot Springs High School, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
Clyde Barnard Covey

Clyde Barnard Covey was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents, George Edwin Covey and Lola Grace Grimm Covey. He went to his Heavenly Home on Jan. 29, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 95. Clyde proudly served our country in the US Navy as a WWII era veteran.
Diane Louise Wilson

Diane Louise Wilson, 81, of Humble, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents Bennie Alexander and Pearl Handler. Diane was confirmed at Beth Israel Synagogue in 1955 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston in 1959. After graduation, she attended Southwestern Business School in Houston. Diane was a long-time resident of Liberty, Texas and had only recently moved to Humble.
First Liberty Bank announces promotions

First Liberty Bank’s board of directors announced promotions for the new year at the Dec. 15 meeting. “These talented individuals have played a big part in our success as a community bank through their hard work and dedication. Our board of directors takes great pleasure in recognizing these deserving individuals and are grateful for their contributions to our bank,” said FLB Chairman of the Board Charles McGuire.
Nadyne Hood

Nadyne Hood was born September 25, 1945, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Howard Alan Ward and Girthel McRae Ward. She passed away February 4, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 77. Nadyne worked in the cafeteria for the Splendora ISD and enjoyed babysitting. The greatest joy in her...
Coley Edgar Wright, Jr.

Coley Edgar Wright, Jr., 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Dayton. He was born December 8, 1932, in Dayton, to his late parents, Coley Edgar Wright, Sr. and Pearl Eanes Wright. Mr. Wright learned the meat business, at an early age, while helping his father in...
Cleveland’s Cottonwood Elementary makes the top 16 cut in NCAA’s Read to the Final Four

Cottonwood Elementary is the only elementary campus within Cleveland ISD to advance to the next round in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four competition. The results in this year-long reading initiative were announced on Monday morning, and District officials quickly organized an impromptu ceremony to share the news with the third-grade students who took part in the contest.
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas

HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
