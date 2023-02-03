Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Navy Times
13 thoughts China’s balloon (probably) had while floating over America
The Chinese spy balloon that took its American journey last week has finally ended. While floating over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, it rose (quite literally) to prominence among the American public, prompting political outrage, 24/7 watch parties, and, of course, the generation of thousands upon thousands of memes. And while...
Navy Times
China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official
WASHINGTON ― There’s no indication China will attempt to take Taiwan imminently, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to an Air Force general’s leaked assessment that an attempt could be made in the next two years. The four-star in charge of U.S. Air Mobility Command, Gen....
Navy Times
These recommendations could help transitioning service members
With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
Navy Times
US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey
U.S. military leaders are routing aid from United States European Command to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake Monday killed more than 4,000 people. “Using a whole of government approach, we remain in close contact with our Turkish Ally to determine what assistance is needed to help those affected by the disaster,” Marine Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a USEUCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Military Times.
Navy Times
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological...
Comments / 1