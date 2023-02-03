ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 thoughts China’s balloon (probably) had while floating over America

The Chinese spy balloon that took its American journey last week has finally ended. While floating over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, it rose (quite literally) to prominence among the American public, prompting political outrage, 24/7 watch parties, and, of course, the generation of thousands upon thousands of memes. And while...
China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official

WASHINGTON ― There’s no indication China will attempt to take Taiwan imminently, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to an Air Force general’s leaked assessment that an attempt could be made in the next two years. The four-star in charge of U.S. Air Mobility Command, Gen....
These recommendations could help transitioning service members

With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey

U.S. military leaders are routing aid from United States European Command to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake Monday killed more than 4,000 people. “Using a whole of government approach, we remain in close contact with our Turkish Ally to determine what assistance is needed to help those affected by the disaster,” Marine Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a USEUCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Military Times.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological...
