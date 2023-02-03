ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Trial for Men Charged in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion Begins

The trial of three men accused of murdering South Florida native and rapper XXXTentacion began Tuesday, more than four years after the emerging rap star was gunned down during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome could all receive life sentences if...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigate Hallandale Beach Shooting, Hollywood Crash

Two people injured in a shooting got into a crash while rushing to the hospital Monday night in Broward County, sources said. Hallandale Beach Police confirmed a shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of NW 4th Street and that the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Suspects in Custody After Car Break-in Leads to SWAT Standoff at Miami Home

Two suspects were in custody after a reported car break-in attempt led to a SWAT standoff near a home in northeast Miami early Tuesday. The incident happened in a neighborhood near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. According to Miami Police, the two suspects were seen breaking into a car in the area around 1 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in Custody After Reported SWAT Situation at NE Miami Home

Police have reportedly taken a suspect into custody after what appeared to be a SWAT situation at a home in northeast Miami. The situation took place at a home near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. A helicopter from the Miami-Dade Police Department and SWAT units from the Miami Police Department were at the scene.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Shot to Death in Florida City Neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Florida City neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 7th Avenue. Florida City Police officials said officers responded to a shooting and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Schools Placed on Lockdown for Shooting Investigation

Three schools were locked down as a large presence of police and paramedics responded to a shooting Monday in Miami Gardens. Police did not release many details on the incident, but Miami-Dade Schools said an altercation that happened after school was dismissed escalated to a shooting outside of campus. One...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

New Fort Lauderdale Fire Station Shut Down Over Mold Issues

Photos obtained by NBC 6 show mold on air conditioner vents, ceilings and walls. This is what first responders said was going on inside Fort Lauderdale Fire Station 54, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard. “It created a very difficult situation for us,” said Jason Morss. Morss, a former...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

