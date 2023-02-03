Read full article on original website
Microsoft CEO Nadella Calls A.I.-Powered Search Biggest Thing for Company Since Cloud 15 Years Ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella...
SoftBank's Vision Fund Posts Fourth Straight Quarter of Losses as Tech Slump Hits Japanese Giant
SoftBank's flagship investment arm, the Vision Fund, posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as a slump in technology valuations continues to hit the Japanese giant. Some of SoftBank's worst-performing investments were Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime and Indonesian technology group GoTo, both of which have seen shares plummet...
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast
Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Chegg, Baidu, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hertz and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Chegg — Shares dropped 22.7% following its earnings report Monday . The company gave first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv. Chegg noted subscriber growth challenges and concerns related to the health of the broader economy.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
French Bank BNP Paribas Reports Bumper Profit for 2022, Boosts Stock Purchase Plan
The French lender said it now aims to grow its net income by more than 9% between 2022 and 2025. It said it will execute share buybacks each year — particularly in 2023, when its share buyback program will total 5 billion euros. BNP Paribas reported Tuesday a 7%...
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
Billionaire Tesla Bull Ron Baron Says Musk Suggested He Would Make Multiples on His $100 Million Twitter Investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
3 Ways to Make Money Off Things You Already Own—One of Them Brings in Up to $39,000 a Month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
