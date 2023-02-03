Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Night to Shine returns to Roanoke
SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
WSLS
Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members
ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
WSLS
Feb. 6, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Adam M in Roanoke for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WSLS
Duck Donuts shares a taste of Valentine’s Day assortments
ROANOKE, Va. – Hattie Lowrance, manager at Duck Donuts in Roanoke stopped by 10 News at Noon to talk about the shop’s Love Assortment box and Chocolate Lovers Assortment box ahead of Valentine’s Day. Lowrance also showed 10 News’ Alyssa Rae some tips on how to decorate!...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
WSLS
Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is a week away so of course, local businesses are hard at work. Cuts Creative Owner Mark Campbell has been in the flower industry for almost 40 years, and he’s preparing for yet another Valentine’s. Each year comes with its own...
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: New Bedford restaurant cooking up food from the soul - for the soul
Sheila Coates, Jordan Paul and Dawn Harris are teaming up together to share their passion for cooking with the community. The three opened Soul Sisters and Brother Kitchen at 1117 Moneta Rd. in Bedford in early January of 2023. Paul tells us, “Our food is made from the soul.”
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
WSLS
Roanoke Dunkin’ teams up with Virginia Tech volleyball player to ‘share the donut love’
ROANOKE, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts announced that it is “sharing the donut love” along with Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, Virginia Tech volleyball’s dynamic middle blocker, at its Roanoke location on Brandon Avenue. Lewis surprised guests with free heart-shaped donuts, as well as free...
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
WSLS
Hooray! Our next warming trend begins today and stretches into work week
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the weekend off to a very cold start with lows in the teens and highs in the 40s! It won’t be nearly as cold to wrap up the weekend. We’re in the 20s and 30s this morning and we expect a quick warm-up into the afternoon. Look for highs in the 50s, above-average for early February.
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
WSLS
Spring-like afternoons, occasional shower chances take us through the rest of the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning starts out cold, calm and frosty in some parts of the area. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will rise to about 56 to 62° by the afternoon. An increased breeze out of the southwest Wednesday will give our temperatures a...
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WSET
Brush fire spread through field in Bedford County, crews extinguish the blaze
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A brush fire in Bedford County was stopped thanks to the help of two local departments. The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a field in the county for a brush fire. Crews said the fire spread into...
WBTM
The Barrow Center Opens in Martinsville to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
The Barrow Center held it’s ribbon cutting on Monday. The new childcare facility will provide support for families of children with special needs. The facility is located at 3300 Kings Mountain Road in Martinsville. The center is still registering children and is accepting donations. For more information on The...
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
