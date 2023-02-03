Read full article on original website
City facilities will be closed Feb. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will be closed to the public on Feb. 10 for software updates, the city announced today. There will be no change to trash pickup. Solid Waste crews will run their regularly scheduled route on Friday. The Animal Shelter will also be closed...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Feb. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vehicle theft, Feb. 6, Wright, CCSO. Deputies are investigating following...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Feb. 6
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County releases summary of 1% Sales Tax Survey Results
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County has published the results of the Gillette, Wright, and Campbell County 1% Sales Tax Survey Results for 2022. The tax collects one penny per dollar spent by both visitors and residents in Campbell County. The city of Gillette, the town of Wright and the Campbell County government share the funds.
WY Highway Patrol Trooper Injured In Crash Between Douglas And Wright
On February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Wyoming State Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound when the...
Obituaries: Roesler; King; Parker
Vickie Lee Roesler: March 5, 1951 — January 30, 2023. Vickie Lee Roesler, 71, of Gillette, Wyoming, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2023. Vickie was born on March 5, 1951 to Gottfried and Ella (Zimmerman) Verworn in Terry, Montana. She was the 9th out of 10 children. Vickie attended school in Terry as well. Vickie met Larry Roesler, and the two moved to Gillette, Wyoming in 1968. They married March 22, 1969 and from this union four beautiful children were born. Vickie and Larry decided to separate after nearly 25 years of marriage.
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
Daniels Fund gives $5.5 million in grants and scholarships to Wyoming in 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Daniels Fund distributed $5.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2022, and reached $101 million in total giving in the state since its inception in 2000. Throughout its four state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah,...
Snow more certain on Wednesday; roller coaster temps expected headed to weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Local temperatures will be on a roller coaster this week starting with a high of 39 today, dropping to a high of 29 on Thursday and rising to a high of 41 on Saturday. In between, snow chances are becoming more certain. First, though, will be...
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Wyoming coal-fired power plant defies the odds of energy costs in the U.S.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant...
Gillette College selects first head women’s volleyball coach
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Community College District announced today that it has selected its first head women’s volleyball coach. Julia Machin began this new role today. She will launch Gillette’s first collegiate volleyball program. She previously head coached at NCAA Division II Alderson-Broaddus University and Lassen Community...
