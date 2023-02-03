Vickie Lee Roesler: March 5, 1951 — January 30, 2023. Vickie Lee Roesler, 71, of Gillette, Wyoming, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2023. Vickie was born on March 5, 1951 to Gottfried and Ella (Zimmerman) Verworn in Terry, Montana. She was the 9th out of 10 children. Vickie attended school in Terry as well. Vickie met Larry Roesler, and the two moved to Gillette, Wyoming in 1968. They married March 22, 1969 and from this union four beautiful children were born. Vickie and Larry decided to separate after nearly 25 years of marriage.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 4 HOURS AGO