Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, Looks Just Like Mom At BAFTA Party: Photos

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/SplashNews.com

Mia Threapleton was absolutely gorgeous as she attended a BAFTA pre-party on Thursday, February 2. The actress, 22, bore a striking resemblance to her mom Kate Winslet, who is a three-time BAFTA winner herself. Mia was attending Vanity Fair’s “Rising Star” pre-BAFTA party about two weeks before the award show is held on February 19.

Mia looks gorgeous in a black dress at the party. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Mia stunned in a black, off-shoulder mini-dress for the occasion. She also rocked a pair of black heels and carried a matching clutch for the occasion. The A Little Chaos actress looked so much like her mother, who had worn a similar outfit to the award show in 2016, when she won for her performance as Joanna Hoffman in the biopic Steve Jobs.Kate sported a similar off-shoulder, black gown for the evening, and with her blonde hair, the two actresses looked just like one another.

The BAFTA pre-party appearance comes after a major year for Mia! She starred in the Starz historical drama series Dangerous Liaisons as Rose, and she also got to work alongside her mom in the “Ruth” episode of the British anthology series I Am… in December 2022.

Mia’s mother has won three BAFTAs, with her most recent being in 2016. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Mia is Kate’s oldest child. The Titanic star was married to Mia’s dad Jim Threapleton from 1998 to 2001. Besides Mia, Kate has two sons: Joe Alfie Mendes, 19, who she shares with her ex-husband Sam Mendes, and Bear Blaze Winslet, 9, with her husband of over 10 years Edward Abel Smith. Mia has followed in her mom’s footsteps and became an actress. Besides her TV roles this year, she’s also acted alongside her mom in the 2014 film A Little Chaos and starred in the 2020 horror flick Shadows.

Besides getting to act alongside her daughter in I Am, 2022 was also a major year for Kate, as she reunited with Titanic director James Cameron to star in his long-awaited Avatar sequel The Way of Water. The film has been a hit and even earned a Best Motion Picture nomination at the 2023 Oscars.

