ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?

Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND

Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere

The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM

Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming

According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, Time To Get Your Girl Scout Cookies

It's girl scout cookie season! As a sweet tooth, this is definitely one of my favorite seasons yet!. The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 3rd, and they will be taking preorders until February 19th. Delivery will be expected in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

The Three Musketeers Is Coming To Laramie

When I was a kid, one of the earliest books I had to read was the Three Musketeers and I loved it so much. Well, I started not like reading (don't most kids?) but my dad kept making me read classic novels to the point that he had to beg me to stop reading because I would keep buying books.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy