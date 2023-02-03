Read full article on original website
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
The Annual Laramie International Flavor Festival IS BACK
The 2nd Annual Laramie International is back and honestly, it's my favorite! They've been wanting to have it since before the pandemic, and then of course, the pandemic happened, but I'm so glad that they got to do it last year and will be doing it again this year!. The...
Hey Laramie, Wanna Go To Scotland?
Want to travel to Scotland? Well, here's your chance... sort of. The University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies and UW In Scotland will be hosting a SCOTLAND WEEK from the 22nd to the 25th of February. It will be a week full of all things Scottish!. The Events. Wednesday,...
This Weekend In Laramie: Arts and Crafts, Bingo, Pie & MANY MORE
Phew, after the horrendous weekend last week, at least the weather calmed down and we can finally go out and do some fun activities without having to freeze our asses off. Enjoy the weather this weekend, Laramie folks, because with how it is here, we'll never know when will the next time we'll have good weather.
Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND
Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
Have You Heard? The Lincoln is Bringing a Smash Hit Back in July!
Last July, Cheyenne Frontier Days rolled into town. Of course, we all know that Frontier Nights brings a great collection of concerts to the city every year, but last year The Lincoln joined in on the fun. The concert venue brought the bluegrass phenomena The Dead South to town, and they blew the roof off the place.
Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM
Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming
According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
Valentine’s Party For The Kiddos In Laramie This Weekend
Join The Nest Laramie for a fun Valentine’s celebration this weekend! Bring your kiddos for a fun Valentine's Party, where there will be a card-making station, Valentine-themed sensory play, and a festive snack.
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds ‘shutdown’ for remainder of season
LARAMIE -- The hits just keep on coming. Noah Reynolds, Wyoming's leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion Saturday night in a loss at San Jose State, Jeff Linder announced Tuesday. The Cowboys' third-year head coach said it was Reynolds' third major head injury...
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record
January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
Laramie, Time To Get Your Girl Scout Cookies
It's girl scout cookie season! As a sweet tooth, this is definitely one of my favorite seasons yet!. The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 3rd, and they will be taking preorders until February 19th. Delivery will be expected in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a...
UPDATE: Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Open
Southbound I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line is now open to all traffic. Northbound I-25 from the Colorado state line to Cheyenne is now open to all traffic. WYDOT says travelers should expect slush. 6:19 P.M. UPDATE:. The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY:
The Three Musketeers Is Coming To Laramie
When I was a kid, one of the earliest books I had to read was the Three Musketeers and I loved it so much. Well, I started not like reading (don't most kids?) but my dad kept making me read classic novels to the point that he had to beg me to stop reading because I would keep buying books.
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
