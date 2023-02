Maine DOT has been studying the return of commuter rail from Lewiston/Auburn to Portland. There are two different options. One would run on the now-CSX tracks, formerly Pan Am, formerly Maine Central. The other would run on CSX tracks to Danville Junction and then on the Grand Trunk line down to Yarmouth, where it would join the CSX tracks that the Downeaster runs on to the Portland Transportation Center. There would be stops at the Lewiston train station behind CMMC, at the Auburn Turnpike Exit 75, at Pineland on either route, Morse Road or Penney Road in New Gloucester or Allen Road in West Pownal, Yarmouth and on to the Portland Transportation Center.

AUBURN, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO