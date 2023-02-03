ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

19-year-old arrested after truck theft in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old was arrested after a truck theft in southwest Lincoln on Monday. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to a home on West Via Tesoro Drive, just west of South Folsom Street, on a report of an auto theft. According to LPD, a man described waking up to the sound of his 2006 Chevy Silverado starting and leaving his driveway.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Portion of Adams Street to close for tree removal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adams Street between, North 54th and North 56th Streets, will be closed for tree removal from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. StarTran Route 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. Access to homes in the area will be maintained during the work.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice officials discuss allowing UTVs, ATVs on city streets

BEATRICE – A Beatrice City Councilman wants the city to allow the use of all-terrain or utility vehicles on city streets. Tim Fralin says he’s gotten a lot of feedback from citizens who support that. Police Chief John Hickman says UTVs or ATVs are not allowed to travel...
BEATRICE, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several first responders rescued a man who was trapped in an icy pond in Otoe County for nearly 45 minutes on Sunday. Syracuse Rescue Service Chief Tim Wilson said they got a report of a man who fell though the ice around 4:30 p.m. The rescue service, along with Syracuse Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a farm pond near Syracuse.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

West Omaha House Fire Ruled Accidental

Omaha Fire investigators say a house fire was accidental in nature, caused by an unattended candle in a bathroom. The fire was contained to that room. The fire was near 218th Avenue and Walnut Street midday Sunday. No injuries were reported, and pets were also unharmed. (Picture from Omaha Fire)
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver injured in beltway rollover

NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
OTOE COUNTY, NE

