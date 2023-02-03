ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Don Lemon Calls Off Commercial Break to Off on Kaitlan Collins Interview With James Comer

CNN’s Don Lemon delayed a commercial break on Tuesday because he was so outraged by comments made by a House Republican in an interview with his co-host Kaitlin Collins. Lemon was reacting to an interview his CNN This Morning co-host Collins conducted with Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. During a back and forth about upcoming House investigations into Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and suggestions from the Twitter Files that the FBI targeted stories related to Biden for suppression, Comer mentioned the Post, which initially ran the Biden laptop story.
Mediaite

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Republican James Comer for Having ‘No Evidence’ Behind Claim Chinese Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) over his suggestion that the Chinese spy balloon first spotted last week over Montana could contain bioweapons from Wuhan. Appearing on CNN This Morning, Collins pushed Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer on this statement multiple...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Mediaite

Don Lemon Scoffs at Republicans ‘Hyperventilating’ Over Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon While Ignoring Trump

CNN’s Don Lemon is not impressed with conservative outrage over President Joe Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon situation. On Monday, CNN This Morning discussed the political fallout from the revelation that the spy balloon floated across America before being shot down off the U.S. east coast. The conversation also touched on how Donald Trump denies the reports noting that three Chinese spy balloons encroached on U.S. airspace during his presidency.
Mediaite

WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question

President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
Mediaite

Joe Scarborough LOSES IT Laughing At Trump Clip: ‘Hard to Grasp The Reality That Man Was Ever President!’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough cackled at a clip of ex-President Donald Trump musing about dogs and exclaimed that it’s hard to believe “that man was ever president!”. According to excerpts, the new book by ex-Trump Defense Dept. chief Christopher Miller reveals that the then-first lady “popped in” to watch the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and gave advice on how to spin the raid to the press: concentrate on the dog.
Mediaite

Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Mediaite

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls On Biden To Torch ‘Bonehead’ DeSantis And Defend Black History in Fiery Rant

The View host Whoopi Goldberg called on President Joe Biden to slam people like Ron DeSantis and defend Black history in a fiery rant ahead of Biden’s SOTU speech. President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, a topic that dominated the media when there were no spy balloon developments to talk about.
Mediaite

Fmr. Obama Sec Def Leon Panetta: Biden Should’ve Shot Down Spy Balloon Before ‘It Was Allowed to Transverse the Entire Country’

A top level member of the Obama administration said President Joe Biden should have taken swifter action against the Chinese spy balloon, instead of letting it “transverse the entire country.”. The balloon was shot down Saturday over Atlantic waters, after spending several days dominating news coverage and inspiring countless...
Mediaite

‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack

Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
