VIDEO: Cookie-loving deer pay visit to New Jersey woman for treats

 4 days ago

A mob of deer with a collective sweet tooth was seen waiting in a backyard in New Jersey on January 24, as the wild animals waited for a woman to feed them cookies.

TikTok user SnowFrickenWhite confessed to feeling "grateful every day" after her deer neighbors took up the habit of visiting her backyard.

The sweet video shows the woman walking toward a glass door, where at least a dozen deer she has given names such as Clarice, Mrs Kravitz, Mary, and Betty White can be seen waiting for treats.

She regularly posts footage to her TikTok account, where she documents the bond that developed between her and her four-legged friends.

Brooklyn resident Hamilton Leithauser was shocked to find a package in the mail containing the ashes of someone he's never met.

Grace Fusco
3d ago

how cool is that. I'd love that opportunity.pne morning my husband was leaving for work at 4am there was a huge buck eating the flowers I had just planted in the front and the pots on my stairs let's say my husband waited till he finished he was big n my husband said he must have been hungry.i replaced the plants 3 times n each time they were eaten so I put in fake ones for the look

Dawn Reeckmann
4d ago

I wanna be her. How sweet. All of them have such sweet names.

