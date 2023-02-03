Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFVS12
Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
wfcnnews.com
Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close
MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after accident; passenger also hurt
A Crystal City woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she and a Crystal City man were hurt in one-vehicle traffic accident Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, at Hwy. 61 and I-55 south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 34-year-old woman was driving a...
Truck Drives Through Belleville Protest, Injuring 1
Belleville Police say they have detained two suspects
suntimesnews.com
Sparta Police announces arrests
SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside
A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
KMOV
Former Jefferson County prosecutor set to be sentenced
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Former Jefferson County Prosecutor James Crabtree is set to be sentenced on Tuesday. Crabtree was caught on a recording making sexual advances toward a woman he was prosecuting. The woman had never met Crabtree before and said she started recording the encounter out of fear for...
