ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Northbound I-55 open near 92 mile marker after crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Interstate 55 is open near the 92 mile marker after a crash Tuesday morning, February 7. According to Cape Girardeau police, crews cleared the scene and the road is open. Earlier, traffic was backed up in the area due to a crash. You can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
INA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Marion's La Galeria Mexican Restaurant to permanently close

MARION - A combined Mexican restaurant and creamery in Marion will be closing their doors, restaurant management announced tonight. Laura Chairez, owner of La Galeria Mexican Cuisine, took to the restaurants Facebook page on Saturday night to announce their permanent closure. "I started this journey a few years ago with...
MARION, IL
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police announces arrests

SPARTA, Ill. – The Sparta Police Department has announced the arrest of two Sparta residents on separate warrants. According to the report 60-year-old Marc E. Weinhoffer and 57-year-old Dawn L. Weinhoffer were in a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic offense Thursday, Februrary 2nd at approximately 2:30 p.m.
SPARTA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man allegedly breaks into home, fires gun inside

A 39-year-old De Soto man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in the 3600 block of Flucom Road west of De Soto and firing a gun several times inside the home. No one was home at the time, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The homeowner called...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Former Jefferson County prosecutor set to be sentenced

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Former Jefferson County Prosecutor James Crabtree is set to be sentenced on Tuesday. Crabtree was caught on a recording making sexual advances toward a woman he was prosecuting. The woman had never met Crabtree before and said she started recording the encounter out of fear for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy