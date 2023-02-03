ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police

Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
downbeach.com

Police advise: don’t become a victim of crime

Margate Police Chief Matthew Hankinson Thursday, Feb. 2 advised city residents and visitors to take simple precautions to prevent them from becoming a victim of crime. “There has been a recent rash of car burglaries in offshore communities,” Hankinson said. “Lock your car doors and don’t invite crime.”
MARGATE, FL
somerspoint.com

Atlantic County Offers Assistance for Caregivers

Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Somers Point police seek video to help in burglary investigations

Somers Point police are asking homeowners for help investigating recent burglaries and thefts. The department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures, police said. Most happened overnight, targeting vehicles, sheds and garages that are unlocked. Anyone with security footage that...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
BreakingAC

Employee wounded in stabbing at Absecon ShopRite

An Absecon man is accused of stabbing a woman working at ShopRite on Saturday morning. The attack was unprovoked and the two did not know each other, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital. Officers were called to the store just before 10...
ABSECON, NJ
987thecoast.com

Woman charged in bogus Lower Cape May school shooter call

A woman has been charged in connection with a false report of a school shooter last month. Lower Township Police in coordination with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Officer determined to charge a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman with a summons on False Public Alarms. On January 23 multiple agencies responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School after Cape May County Dispatch received the phone call reporting an active shooter on school grounds. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by school staff, law enforcement officers, and additional first responders, but ultimately the report was determined to be a hoax. A thorough follow-up investigation conducted by the Lower Township Police Department identified the alleged caller. The subject is now pending further adjudication.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

County shelter drops pet adoption fees during American Heart Month

PLEASANTVILLE – To celebrate American Heart Month, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter is reducing all adoption fees to $25 beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 20. Normal adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats. February is American Heart Month, and owning a pet may help...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy