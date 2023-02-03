Read full article on original website
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
downbeach.com
Police advise: don’t become a victim of crime
Margate Police Chief Matthew Hankinson Thursday, Feb. 2 advised city residents and visitors to take simple precautions to prevent them from becoming a victim of crime. “There has been a recent rash of car burglaries in offshore communities,” Hankinson said. “Lock your car doors and don’t invite crime.”
somerspoint.com
Atlantic County Offers Assistance for Caregivers
Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
southjerseyobserver.com
14-Year Old Missing From North Camden; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old from North Camden. Sanayah Reddick has been reported missing from her home on the 800 block of Galindez Court. She is described as a black female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is...
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Somers Point police seek video to help in burglary investigations
Somers Point police are asking homeowners for help investigating recent burglaries and thefts. The department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures, police said. Most happened overnight, targeting vehicles, sheds and garages that are unlocked. Anyone with security footage that...
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
Authorities: Arson deemed possible after brush fire at National Park in Gloucester County
West Deptford police say they have a person of interest after a brush fire at National Park in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon.
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Employee wounded in stabbing at Absecon ShopRite
An Absecon man is accused of stabbing a woman working at ShopRite on Saturday morning. The attack was unprovoked and the two did not know each other, police said. The woman, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital. Officers were called to the store just before 10...
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
South Jersey teen musician helps the homeless with 'Loops of Love'
16-year-old Isabella D'Agostino has done something extraordinary with her ordinary walks to orchestra practice.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
downbeach.com
Ventnor commissioners seek input on issues of interest to the community
VENTNOR – With a light working agenda Thursday, Feb. 9, the Ventnor Board of Commissioners will take the opportunity to hear from the public and share information about several issues of interest in the community. The meeting will start off with a discussion about short term rentals, to be...
987thecoast.com
Woman charged in bogus Lower Cape May school shooter call
A woman has been charged in connection with a false report of a school shooter last month. Lower Township Police in coordination with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Officer determined to charge a 29-year-old Philadelphia woman with a summons on False Public Alarms. On January 23 multiple agencies responded to Lower Cape May Regional High School after Cape May County Dispatch received the phone call reporting an active shooter on school grounds. Active Shooter protocols were swiftly activated by school staff, law enforcement officers, and additional first responders, but ultimately the report was determined to be a hoax. A thorough follow-up investigation conducted by the Lower Township Police Department identified the alleged caller. The subject is now pending further adjudication.
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
downbeach.com
County shelter drops pet adoption fees during American Heart Month
PLEASANTVILLE – To celebrate American Heart Month, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter is reducing all adoption fees to $25 beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 20. Normal adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats. February is American Heart Month, and owning a pet may help...
