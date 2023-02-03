Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
fox9.com
Man killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash on icy Wisconsin highway
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 49-year-old man was killed in Wisconsin when a box truck struck him while he was helping a woman whose car was stuck on the side of the highway. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old man, identified as Douglas Whaley, was helping...
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
fox9.com
Vehicle fatally strikes woman near Brooklyn Park intersection
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn Park intersection on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Ave North around 7:30 p.m.. Police arrived to find a woman lying in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD).
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house explosion in East Bethel. The Anoka County Sheriff says that there is no danger to the public but is asking people to stay away from the property.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Police were called to the scene just before noon Monday. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
fox9.com
Ramsey Co. officials say medical complaints at jail are ‘shocking and appalling’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - State officials say they had to step in after a complaint in January that the safety and health of people housed at the Ramsey County jail are at risk. The Minnesota Department of Corrections sent a letter Friday ordering Sheriff Bob Fletcher to cut...
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
Two officers rescue couple from burning home near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police officers rescued a couple from a burning home Tuesday morning near Bde Maka Ska, according to the department. Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell ran into the residence on the 3400 block of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway and pulled the couple from the burning home. The department said the two residents where transported to a nearby hospital, and Red Cross was called in to assist.
East Bethel home explosion caused by faulty heater
A home in East Bethel exploded on Monday morning after a heater in the basement of the house malfunctioned, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
