Anoka County, MN

WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
OTSEGO, MN
fox9.com

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries. 
HAGER CITY, WI
Lansing Daily

Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’

A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
KARE 11

Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Vehicle fatally strikes woman near Brooklyn Park intersection

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn Park intersection on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Ave North around 7:30 p.m.. Police arrived to find a woman lying in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD).
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning

(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
WAITE PARK, MN
fox9.com

Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KARE 11

Two officers rescue couple from burning home near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police officers rescued a couple from a burning home Tuesday morning near Bde Maka Ska, according to the department. Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell ran into the residence on the 3400 block of East Bde Maka Ska Parkway and pulled the couple from the burning home. The department said the two residents where transported to a nearby hospital, and Red Cross was called in to assist.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MN

