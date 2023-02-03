Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pascal Siakam On the Trade Deadline & Potentially Being an All-Star Replacement
Pascal Siakam has said it all before. He's been through a half dozen trade deadlines by now and at this point, he's hardly even paying attention. View the original article to see embedded media. "What noise?" he responded Tuesday following practice when asked how he's feeling about the constant chatter...
Mavs FIRST LOOK: DBcom In LA at Kyrie Irving Practice
LOS ANGELES - The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled the prize of their high-profile trade, with Kyrie Irving in Southern California on Tuesday to participate in his very first workout with his new team. The Mavs created the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to help Luka Doncic, to provide him...
Good Call: Mavs ‘Prioritized’ Keeping Josh Green, Jaden Hardy in Kyrie Irving Trade
NBA trade season kicked off in quite the dramatic fashion for the Dallas Mavericks. On Sunday, the Mavericks agreed to a deal that netted them Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and Dallas' 2027 and 2029 second-rounders. In efforts...
Report: Clippers ‘Best Equipped’ to Trade for Fred VanVleet
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the next two days, all eyes will be on the Toronto Raptors until the NBA Trade Deadline ends. Every team wants players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby - the question is if the Toronto Raptors will actually let go of them.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
‘Super Excited’: Kyrie Irving Relishing Chance to Join Luka Doncic’s Mavs
Using a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks went from being a team that needed to find a co-star to pair with Luka Doncic to suddenly being the only team with multiple starters in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. After a polarizing tenure with...
Kyrie Arrives - But ‘This is Luka’s Team!’ - Mavs Coach Kidd
Kyrie Irving has landed in Los Angeles and his practicing with his team. Well, actually, with Luka Doncic's team. “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha,'' said coach Jason Kidd after a Tuesday practice in Los Angeles that saw Irving debut in Mavs colors. "This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.”
Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?
With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
All Lakers Expert Predictions for LeBron James’ Potentially Historic Night Against the Thunder
Could tonight be the night? After 20 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James is on the verge of history. On Tuesday night, the 38-year-old needs 36 points to pass Laker legend Kareem Adbul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Tuesday night has the potential to be one of the most...
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 6: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy’s Career Nights Led the Mavericks Past the Utah Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks’ guards were the key to success in the 124-111 win over the Jazz. And neither one of them was Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic. Irving and Doncic were out Monday night, which led Josh Green and Jaden Hardy to both produce career-high scoring performances. Green had 29 points, six rebounds and two assists in just his third start all season. Hardy had a 29-point performance off the bench, along with four rebounds and two steals on his career night. The Mavericks got their first win this season without Doncic. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sang the praises of Hardy and Green.
Gambling Website Predicts Miami Heat Could Be In Mix To Land Zach LaVine
Miami Heat 3-1 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Lavine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. He was the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft and would give the Heat much-needed scoring help at the wing position. LaVine is a two-time All-Star and has twice won...
LeBron on Cowboys Dream: ‘I Woulda Made the Team’
For a larger-than-life superstar like four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, nothing flies under the radar. This includes previous public admittance that he considered signing with the Dallas Cowboys after owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered him a contract while the NBA was in its 2011 lockout. James and the Miami Heat had just been upset in six games by none other than the Dallas Mavericks, making it oddly fitting that he could somehow become a Cowboy.
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record
In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
Micah Parsons Help: Arkansas LB to Cowboys in New NFL Mock Draft
As Det. Billy Rosewood once told his partner Sgt. John Taggert in the 1987 hit comedy Beverly Hills Cop II, “You can never have too much firepower.”. Hyperbole aside, the Dallas Cowboys might be smart to adopt that philosophy by selecting from a position of strength in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Motivated by Being Let Go by Andy Reid
Around this time a decade ago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was just another assistant trying to make it in the NFL. The then-31-year-old had just put a bow on his first year as the Chiefs‘ wide receivers coach, during which Kansas City slumped to a 2–14 record. The...
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
