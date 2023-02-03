ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gambling Website Predicts Miami Heat Could Be In Mix To Land Zach LaVine

Miami Heat 3-1 Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 Lavine is averaging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season. He was the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft and would give the Heat much-needed scoring help at the wing position. LaVine is a two-time All-Star and has twice won...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 6: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy’s Career Nights Led the Mavericks Past the Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks’ guards were the key to success in the 124-111 win over the Jazz. And neither one of them was Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic. Irving and Doncic were out Monday night, which led Josh Green and Jaden Hardy to both produce career-high scoring performances. Green had 29 points, six rebounds and two assists in just his third start all season. Hardy had a 29-point performance off the bench, along with four rebounds and two steals on his career night. The Mavericks got their first win this season without Doncic. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd sang the praises of Hardy and Green.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Clippers ‘Best Equipped’ to Trade for Fred VanVleet

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the next two days, all eyes will be on the Toronto Raptors until the NBA Trade Deadline ends. Every team wants players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby - the question is if the Toronto Raptors will actually let go of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kyrie Arrives - But ‘This is Luka’s Team!’ - Mavs Coach Kidd

Kyrie Irving has landed in Los Angeles and his practicing with his team. Well, actually, with Luka Doncic's team. “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha,'' said coach Jason Kidd after a Tuesday practice in Los Angeles that saw Irving debut in Mavs colors. "This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs FIRST LOOK: DBcom In LA at Kyrie Irving Practice

LOS ANGELES - The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled the prize of their high-profile trade, with Kyrie Irving in Southern California on Tuesday to participate in his very first workout with his new team. The Mavs created the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to help Luka Doncic, to provide him...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record

In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release

Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Could We Have Seen the Last of Kyle Lowry in a Miami Heat Jersey?

With the trade deadline on Thursday, Kyle Lowry may not be a member of the Miami Heat by the time he recovers from missing three games because of a knee injury. Lowry’s tenure with the Heat has been a disappointment. When first arriving in Miami, some thought he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be a potential Big Three to win a championship. However, injuries and age have reduced Lowry’s production. He took a dip in scoring the last two years, averaging the fewest points since his 2012-13 season.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LeBron on Cowboys Dream: ‘I Woulda Made the Team’

For a larger-than-life superstar like four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, nothing flies under the radar. This includes previous public admittance that he considered signing with the Dallas Cowboys after owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered him a contract while the NBA was in its 2011 lockout. James and the Miami Heat had just been upset in six games by none other than the Dallas Mavericks, making it oddly fitting that he could somehow become a Cowboy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kevin Durant’s All-Star Absence Could Promote Sixers’ Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not expected to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Durant, who’s been battling an MCL sprain for the last few weeks, last appeared on the court for the Nets during their January 8 matchup against the Miami Heat.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is Longhorns Star Ja’Tavion Sanders College Football’s Best TE?

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders exploded onto the college football scene this past season, becoming one of, if not the most reliable pass catcher for quarterback Quinn Ewers. And now, he is finally getting recognition, ranking as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 returning tight ends for 2023. Said PFF...
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Broncos Make ESPN’s Top 50 Free-Agents of 2023

The Denver Broncos enter the 2023 offseason with $9.2 million in cap space. Luckily for Denver, the team can easily create more cap space by moving on from a few veterans with large 2023 salary-cap hits as well as approaching other veterans with restructures. The Broncos are going to need...
DENVER, CO

