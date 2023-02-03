View the original article to see embedded media. The Portland Trail Blazers may be facing disciplinary action for failing to disclose relevant medical information to the Golden State Warriors on the health status of Gary Payton II. It is still to be determined whether or not the NBA will find the Trail Blazers guilty of that accusation, but the Warriors are pursuing that outcome, as they feel Payton's injury was in some way misrepresented or hidden.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO