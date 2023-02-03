ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh was $4.2M in debt, overdrawn at bank, CEO testifies at murder trial

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT1o7_0kbSyMzI00

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial got a late start Friday, as Judge Clifton Newman considered whether to allow testimony about Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes should be heard by the jury.

Instead of resuming Murdaugh’s two-week murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Newman heard testimony from Palmetto State Bank CEO Jan Malinowski about questionable financial transactions into Murdaugh’s account that were approved by former CEO and Murdaugh childhood friend Russell Laffitte.

Bank documents introduced Friday indicate Murdaugh was $4.2 million in debt to Palmetto State Bank by August of 2021. Nevertheless, that month Laffitte approved a transfer of $400,000 into Murdaugh’s checking account, despite the fact Murdaugh was almost $350,000 overdrawn.

Laffitte’s handling of Murdaugh’s finances, often taking actions without approval of the bank’s board, later led to this firing from the small-town bank. In November 2022, Laffitte was convicted in federal court on bank fraud and conspiracy charges for assisting Murdaugh in stealing millions from his own clients, many of them children injured in accidents who had settlement money stored in Laffitte’s bank.

Malinowski is just the latest witness to testify to financial misbehavior by Murdaugh, for now all out of the hearing of the jurors considering whether Murdaugh shot and killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin disputed the inappropriateness of Palmetto State Bank’s actions, saying Murdaugh was a longstanding customer who had not previously defaulted on a loan from Palmetto State Bank. He argued the disputed loan had been signed off on by two other bank executives. Those executives were the former chairman Charlie Laffitte, Laffitte’s father, and vice president Gray Laffitte Henderson, Laffitte’s sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gzp7Q_0kbSyMzI00
Palmetto State Bank CEO Jan Malinowski answers questions by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State, Pool) SAM WOLFE

Money stolen from housekeeper’s family

The son of Murdaugh’s late housekeeper testified Friday that the disgraced Lowcountry attorney stole millions of dollars from his family after presenting that Murdaugh could help them after his mother’s death.

Michael Satterfield told the court his mother, Gloria Satterfield, worked for the Murdaughs for more than 20 years before she died in February 2018 after a fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

Murdaugh told Gloria Satterfield’s two sons that he would take care of them, and a $3.5 million insurance payout was ultimately issued in the case. But Satterfield said he and his brother were never told about the money , which they allege was instead misappropriated by Murdaugh.

Michael Satterfield testified that he spoke to Murdaugh well after Murdaugh had received the insurance money, but Murdaugh assured him they were “still making progress” on it. He said he contacted Murdaugh again in June 2021 after seeing reporting about his mother’s death, but under cross-examination by Griffin said he was unsure if that conversation happened before or after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s murders.

The State Law Enforcement Division reopened an investigation of Gloria Satterfield’s death after her sons filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh and others in September 2021, and the theft of their settlement is one of the outstanding charges Murdaugh still faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MX1IA_0kbSyMzI00
Michael Tony Satterfield, son of Gloria Satterfield, points out Alex Murdaugh during Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State, Pool) SAM WOLFE

Will financial evidence be admitted to murder trial?

On Thursday, the prosecution scored a win when Newman said Murdaugh’s defense team opened the door to the state introducing a possible financial motivation for the crime. But prosecutor Creighton Waters is still having to call individual witnesses away from the jury as Newman weighs what evidence to admit — a potentially lengthy delay to completing the trial in front of the jury.

On Thursday, the jury was dismissed for the morning as attorneys questioned Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO of Murdaugh’s former law firm who confronted Murdaugh about missing money the day of the murders .

Seckinger’s testimony in part led to the conviction of Laffitte, who is also her brother-in-law.

Later in the day, the jury went home early while the judge heard testimony from Chris Wilson, an attorney and former friend of the defendant who accused Murdaugh of swindling him out of nearly $200,000 , and said Murdaugh confessed to him that he had been stealing money because of an opioid addiction.

The defense team has argued accusations of financial crimes by Murdaugh is irrelevant to the charges he murdered his wife and son on June 7, 2021, and are inappropriate because Murdaugh has yet to be convicted on the multiple financial-related charges against him.

Griffin argued Thursday that the additional witnesses the state wants to call — many of whom will have to testify twice if Newman allows the jury to hear their testimony — could add several more weeks to the Murdaugh trial, which was originally meant to wrap up next week.

“We’ll be here until the end of February or March,” Griffin said.

Newman has yet to admit any of the testimony he has heard so far. More witnesses are expected to be called to testify to Murdaugh’s alleged financial misdeeds away from the jury.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Ravenel, Charleston County deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was detained and later arrested following an hours-long standoff in the Ravenel area Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were dispatched to a domestic violence call off Highway 165 near Highway 17 shortly before 1:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a woman […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Olive Barker

If Alex Murdaugh Didn’t Kill His Family, Who Did?

54-year-old Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the 2021 slaying of his wife 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and his youngest son, Paul, who was 22. On June 7th, 2021 a phone call came into the Colleton County police department around 10 pm from a man claiming that he just discovered the bodies of his wife and son near the dog kennels at the family's home in South Carolina.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County coroner identifies victim of deadly Johns Island motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning on Johns Island. The victim — identified as Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston — died on the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m. from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle collision, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Sherif Saad

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WSPA 7News

Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

(AP) – For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
435
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy