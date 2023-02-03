Throw on your best Mardi Gras outfit and join the Krewe of Houmas for their Mardi Gras Extravaganza on February 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. following their parade at 12:30 p.m.!. “We are the only club to really host this type of event,” said Houmas member and Extravaganza captain John Casey. The Krewe of Houmas will ride on the Houma Westside route at 12:30 p.m. on February 21. Following their outdoor parade, the entire parade will ride again through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for participants to enjoy. The parade will culminate in a toast to the Krewe of Houmas 2023 King.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO