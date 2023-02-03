Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
The Delta Queen Steamboat Said to Be Haunted by Former Lady CaptainZoe DixonDelta, LA
This 137 Years Old Landmark Hotel In New Orleans is One Of The Oldest Family-Owned And Operated Hotels In The U.SMadocNew Orleans, LA
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace DessertJames Patrick
Related
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Houma’s to host Mardi Gras Extravaganza
Throw on your best Mardi Gras outfit and join the Krewe of Houmas for their Mardi Gras Extravaganza on February 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. following their parade at 12:30 p.m.!. “We are the only club to really host this type of event,” said Houmas member and Extravaganza captain John Casey. The Krewe of Houmas will ride on the Houma Westside route at 12:30 p.m. on February 21. Following their outdoor parade, the entire parade will ride again through the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center for participants to enjoy. The parade will culminate in a toast to the Krewe of Houmas 2023 King.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls to Host Book Signing for Grammy-Winning Artist
Grammy-winning blues artist Chris Thomas King is scheduled to present “Rhythm of Resistance” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Nicholls State University’s Talbot Hall as part of the University’s Black History Month activities. King, a Baton Rouge native, has...
houmatimes.com
Matthew Sevier
Matthew Sevier, 61, a native of Lafayette, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Kaplan Cemetery in Kaplan, LA.
houmatimes.com
Houma native Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023
“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The Houma native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA this past weekend at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. “My first pageant was at the age...
houmatimes.com
Karen Lagendyk
Karen Lagendyk, 64, a native of Baytown, TX, and a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 3, 2023. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Randall Lagendyk; daughter, Katherine Guidry (Blake); son, Aaron Lagendyk and Douglas Lagendyk (Shannon); siblings, Bill Tapley, Joyce Brunson, and Rita McCowin; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
houmatimes.com
Dr. Thomas Richard
Dr. Thomas Alfred Richard (Tom) was born to Joseph and Jackie Richard on December 2, 1931, in Houma, LA. On February 2, 2023, at 91 years of age, he passed peacefully from his earthly home to his eternal home joining his beloved wife, Jerelyn, and daughter, Renee. Dr. Tom, a resident of Houma, LA, was a loving husband, devoted father, blessed grandfather and great grandfather, caring veterinarian, and faithful friend.
houmatimes.com
Inaugural King Cake Festival attracts thousands to downtown Thibodaux
Lafourche Education Foundation hosted their inaugural King Cake Festival in Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Crowds numbering in the thousands showed up to taste test a variety of king cakes from local bakeries and stores and voted for their favorite one– but the festivities didn’t end there! The festival included live music from Nonc Nu & the Wild Matous and was preceded by a Children’s Parade.
houmatimes.com
Lollie Barker Meyers
Lollie Barker Meyers, 89, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8:31am. Lollie was a native of Melville, LA and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitations on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at St. Bernadette Church at 11:00am. Burial will take place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 following the Mass of Christian Burial.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks Sr. Scholarship Program applications now open
Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., has announced applications are now being accepted for the Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. Scholarship Program. All eligible students in the City of Thibodaux/Ward 2 area are encouraged to apply. Two (2) $500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school students who...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou accepting applications for 2023 Tourism Investment Program
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou announced that the application period for the 2023 Tourism Investment Program (TIP) is now open. The goal of the Tourism Investment program is to support tourism development efforts within Lafourche Parish that can attract more visitors to the destination and increase the economic value of tourism for the local economy. The funding provided to these organizations will be used to build their tourism product and enhance marketing promotions efforts.
houmatimes.com
SLEC to host inaugural Bayou Business Summit
The South Louisiana Economic Council is excited to introduce the inaugural Bayou Business Summit sponsored by Entergy. This is a new event focused on bringing about true business and industry discussion from both public and private sectors on where we are headed as Louisiana’s Bayou Region. Attendees can anticipate to hear from elected officials, port directors, and those involved in cyber security and the emerging energy sectors.
houmatimes.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
Comments / 0