Rensselaer PD: Remains link to 2007 missing person

 4 days ago

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rensselaer police received a missing person complaint for Frank Connell on April 24, 2007 . Since then, authorities have searched and followed up on numerous leads in this case all with negative results until recently.

In February 2017, a hiker walking the area of the Hudson River found a skull while searching for arrowheads. He contacted the police and the New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation took the case, starting to identify the remains. In 2018 a DNA profile was developed. In 2022, Rensselaer PD submitted new DNA to the NYS police forensic investigation center in relation to this case for comparison. In 2023, it linked to the NYS police investigation in Troop F.

Rensselaer PD explains at this time they will be concluding the missing person aspect of the Frank Connell case. The investigation into Connell will still continue. If anyone has any information related to the case, contact Rensselaer PD at 518-462-7451 .

