Morning Sun
Papa Miller, of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, dies at 87
A beloved Central Michigan University professor who went on to bring joy to countless families in retirement will be laid to rest Friday. “Papa” Bill Miller, 87, who mixed his love of agriculture and mathematics to create Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, died at home surrounded by family Sunday. Funeral...
Morning Sun
Clare and Gratiot County schools are participating in teen safe-driving program
Schools in Gratiot and Clare Counties are some of the 36 Michigan high schools that will have the opportunity to participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program. In 2021, there were 483,132 licensed drivers aged 15 to 20, which represented 6.7 percent of all Michigan drivers. However, that same age group had 103 traffic fatalities, accounting for 9.1 percent of all traffic deaths in Michigan. Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are the primary factors contributing to teen-driver fatalities.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant store sells $1 million scratch-off ticket
A Gladwin County woman’s routine stop after work to buy a Lottery ticket in Mt. Pleasant led her to winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black & Gold instant game. The lucky 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store,...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
9&10 News
Two-Car Accident in Mt. Pleasant Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a two-car accident in Mt. Pleasant lead to the death of a 92-year-old man Friday afternoon. On Friday, around 3:30 p.m. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a two-car accident involving a Chevy Impala and a Ford F-250 at Sweeney and Broomfield Street. Officers say the Chevy Impala was traveling south on Sweeney and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, which cased the Ford F-250, that was traveling west on Broomfield, to hit the drivers side of the Chevy Impala.
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
Morning Sun
Tribe mum on Saturday night police shooting
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials have not yet released information on a police-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday night. Tribal police on Monday referred questions to the Tribe’s public relations department. As of mid morning had not responded to an email or phone message regarding the shooting that occurred...
MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
Morning Sun
Feds settle ADA complaint over booze at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
Mt. Pleasant’s Walmart will revise its Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a man with mobility challenges was not allowed to buy alcohol because his paid aide was underage. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan settled a complaint regarding an allegation that the Mt....
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
Judge to decide on motion to toss murder charge in Lyoya death
A Kent County judge could make a major decision Friday in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
Morning Sun
Suspect in Tribal shooting charged with assaulting police
A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man who was shot by a Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police officer Saturday night has been charged with assaulting and resisting police, and assault with a dangerous weapon. United States Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris arraigned Gizhep-Gimiwon Pego, 32, Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Bay City.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
Morning Sun
Family of man shot by cop asks Tribe for answers
Relatives of a man reportedly shot by police Saturday night are seeking answers from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials but are getting nowhere. Tribal member Steven Pego got the call “every parent dreads” Saturday night – that his son might have been shot by police. In the hours...
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
