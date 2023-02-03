ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Morning Sun

Papa Miller, of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, dies at 87

A beloved Central Michigan University professor who went on to bring joy to countless families in retirement will be laid to rest Friday. “Papa” Bill Miller, 87, who mixed his love of agriculture and mathematics to create Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, died at home surrounded by family Sunday. Funeral...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Clare and Gratiot County schools are participating in teen safe-driving program

Schools in Gratiot and Clare Counties are some of the 36 Michigan high schools that will have the opportunity to participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program. In 2021, there were 483,132 licensed drivers aged 15 to 20, which represented 6.7 percent of all Michigan drivers. However, that same age group had 103 traffic fatalities, accounting for 9.1 percent of all traffic deaths in Michigan. Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are the primary factors contributing to teen-driver fatalities.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant store sells $1 million scratch-off ticket

A Gladwin County woman’s routine stop after work to buy a Lottery ticket in Mt. Pleasant led her to winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black & Gold instant game. The lucky 57-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Border’s Corner Store,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Two-Car Accident in Mt. Pleasant Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a two-car accident in Mt. Pleasant lead to the death of a 92-year-old man Friday afternoon. On Friday, around 3:30 p.m. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a two-car accident involving a Chevy Impala and a Ford F-250 at Sweeney and Broomfield Street. Officers say the Chevy Impala was traveling south on Sweeney and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, which cased the Ford F-250, that was traveling west on Broomfield, to hit the drivers side of the Chevy Impala.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
mycitymag.com

Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5

Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Tribe mum on Saturday night police shooting

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials have not yet released information on a police-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant early Saturday night. Tribal police on Monday referred questions to the Tribe’s public relations department. As of mid morning had not responded to an email or phone message regarding the shooting that occurred...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Feds settle ADA complaint over booze at Mt. Pleasant Walmart

Mt. Pleasant’s Walmart will revise its Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a man with mobility challenges was not allowed to buy alcohol because his paid aide was underage. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan settled a complaint regarding an allegation that the Mt....
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Suspect in Tribal shooting charged with assaulting police

A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man who was shot by a Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police officer Saturday night has been charged with assaulting and resisting police, and assault with a dangerous weapon. United States Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris arraigned Gizhep-Gimiwon Pego, 32, Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Bay City.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Up North Voice

Three retire from Sheriff’s Department

ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
ROSCOMMON, MI
Morning Sun

Family of man shot by cop asks Tribe for answers

Relatives of a man reportedly shot by police Saturday night are seeking answers from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal officials but are getting nowhere. Tribal member Steven Pego got the call “every parent dreads” Saturday night – that his son might have been shot by police. In the hours...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI

