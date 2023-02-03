Amore Mason Scores 20 in Bonita’s 56-24 Victory Over Colony; Bearcats Clinch Share of Palomares League Title w/GHS & Claremont

Read full article on original website
210prepsports.com
Rio Hondo Prep Senior, Sophia Tarampi, Named 210 Prep Sports Girls Athlete of the Week
Rio Hondo Prep’s Sophia Tarampi had a solid last week of the regular season. The Kares defeated Poly, 54-48, in a Tuesday Prep League showdown. Tarampi finished with 22 points and four rebounds. She made eight of her 13 field goal attempts. And that included a 6-of-8 performance from...
210prepsports.com
Bonita High School Sophomore, Tristan Fernandez, Named 210 Prep Sports Boys Athlete of the Week
If you don’t go to Bonita High School or wrestle in the Palomares League, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Tristan Fernandez. And that’s because Fernandez is a quiet and humble kid, who also happens to be an ass-kicker for Coach Rob Froh and the Bonita wrestling program.
210prepsports.com
Marshall Fundamental Finishes Regular Season w/a 51-18 Victory at South El Monte; Eagles Finish MVL Play 8-2
Marshall Fundamental closed out the regular season with a 51-18 victory at South El Monte. The win boosted the Eagles Mission Valley League record to 8-2. And that was good for second place. Jolynn Aibar hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points. Destiny Ihiaso chipped in with 11...
210prepsports.com
Tarampi’s 12 Points Leads RHP to a 49-40 Victory at Chadwick; Kares 9-3 Mark in Prep League is Best in 20 Years
Rio Hondo Prep finished Prep League play with a 49-40 victory at Chadwick. The Kares 9-3 record was good enough to finish second behind undefeated Flintridge Prep. It’s RHP’s best showing in at least 20 years. Sophia Tarampi led the way with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Tarampi...
Skateboarder dies after collision with trolley in Mission Hills
A man who was riding a skateboard died Friday after colliding with a trolley in the Mission Hills area, according to San Diego police.
Frida’s Taqueria Opening Second Location in Oceanside
Tijuana-Style Taqueria Expanding Their Reach in North County
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
RV fire spreads to La Mesa gas station, palm trees
Two people were hurt during a motorhome fire that spread to a gas station in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
kusi.com
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Redlands area, USGS says
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook leaves 21-year-old man dead
Authorities are searching for a car linked to a hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook that left a young man dead Sunday night.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
Mas Fuego Cocina and Tequilaria Joining The Shoppes at Carlsbad
Latin Fusion Restaurant and Tequila Bar Planning Third California Location
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
Lane closures expected on I-8
Travelers can expect some lane closures on Interstate 8 this week, according to Caltrans.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
