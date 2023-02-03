Read full article on original website
Christine Cordell
4d ago
Yes, when a crime happens to a police officer, or a higher up they take those crimes so seriously but if it’s an ordinary person it’s not the same and that’s freaking sad. It’s just so sad.
Reply(1)
12
Daniella Velasquez
4d ago
well the chief is always saying not to leave Valuables in vehicle's wow and he left city property in his vehicle. Not only the thief got away with it, but now his bullet proof. Boy what a dummy
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Related
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager arrested in deadly shooting of another teen at Sunday car meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested after allegedly gunning down another teenager on Sunday during a West Side car meet up. Victor Aleman, 19, was charged on Monday with murder after police say he fatally shot Paul Ortiz, 18, while he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD searches for suspect in Southwest Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a Southwest Side robbery. The robbery happened at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at a Walgreens located in the 7000 block of S. Zarzamora Street. Police said a man...
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting west of downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshots after a shooting just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of S. Colorado Street. Upon arrival, officers said they found a...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot to death at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed at a West side apartment complex Monday morning has been released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner says he is 20 year old Ethan Michael Rangel. Rangel was shot and killed at the San Juan...
SAPD officer's patrol car hit by speeding driver while he was issuing ticket
SAN ANTONIO — A police offier's patrol car was hit by a speeding driver while that officer was issuing a ticket to another speeding driver Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. on I-35 South at Division Avenue just south of downtown. It all started with an officer...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for stealing lottery tickets, cash at gunpoint from Southwest Side store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he robbed a Southwest Side convenience store at gunpoint last year. Jose Carrizales was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Nov. 10 at the Kim’s Express in the 5400 block of West Military Drive, records show.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex identified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 2/6/23 at 8 p.m.: The medical examiner’s office identified the man shot and killed outside a West Side apartment complex early Monday morning as 20-year-old Ethan Michael Rangel. (Original Story) A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting...
Man fatally shot in head at car meet-up near Marbach Road, SAPD says
The man was shot and killed while sitting in a car.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
KTSA
Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M. A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he...
KTSA
Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
KSAT 12
Investigators & family seek tips on motorcyclist who left dying woman in his wake
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need help finding a motorcyclist who left a dying woman and her injured children in his wake on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 a little after 3:30 p.m....
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald’s father awaits trial in Jamaica, accused of murdering two of his wives
SAN ANTONIO – A day after Andre McDonald was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his wife Andreen McDonald, sources confirmed to KSAT 12 that McDonald’s father is awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his ex-wife and current wife. Everton McDonald,...
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Former Bexar County constable asking for new trial
SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County constable is asking for a new trial after being found guilty of evidence tampering in September. In January, Michelle Barrientes-Vela was convicted by jury for evidence tampering and official oppression, which centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side. Other disturbing allegations were made during the course of the trial.
Comments / 25