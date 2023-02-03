ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika man charged with Attempted Murder in early morning shooting with injuries

By Elizabeth White
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing Attempted Murder charges after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in the early morning hours of January 31.

On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 Block of Waverly Parkway.

“Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged,”

said Chief Shane Healey.

During the investigation, the victim was able to provide information that led to the identification of a possible suspect.  On Thursday, February 2, Opelika detectives arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Derrill Walton from Opelika, AL, for Attempted Murder.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You can remain anonymous.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

