Read full article on original website
Related
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
msn.com
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
a-z-animals.com
What Was the First Word Ever?
Every species in the world has created some way to communicate with each other. Humans are the only type of being on earth capable of spoken language. Since the existence of humans, we have found ways to communicate, whether through movement sounds or even drawings. Communication is essential to the...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC
The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
theodysseyonline.com
The Mystery of Soul Mates, Twin Flames, and Kindred Spirits.
This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.
Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold
Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
remezcla.com
WATCH: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Share Their Love Story Thanks to Fenty
Love is in the air. Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico) have joined the campaign for Rihanna’s first luxury perfume, Fenty Eau de Parfum, and given us a look at their love story. Fenty describes Rihanna’s new perfume as having “a warm floral scent...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
Dennis Weaver: The Remarkable Life and Career of the "Gunsmoke," "Gentle Ben" and "McCloud" Star
Dennis Weaver died in 2006, but because of his remarkable body of work, and still-loyal fanbase around the world, he remains one of the most beloved TV actors of all time. As the star of three hit television shows, Weaver made his mark in Hollywood.
Who Wrote ‘The Golden Girls’ Theme Song?
Thank you for being a friend / Traveled down a road and back again / Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant. Few words gift more feel-good nostalgia than the lines of “Thank You for Being a Friend,” the bookend theme song of the television comedy The Golden Girls. From the first episode to the last, seven seasons later, a heel-toe bass line and sashaying keys danced their way into our hearts as did the shoulder pad-clad silver foxes, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia.
Jim Nabors: His Remarkable Life and Career Before, During, and After "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C."
According to Grunge.com, "For anyone who was ever a fan of The Andy Griffith Show, the goofy but big-hearted Gomer Pyle was a familiar face. In fact, the character was so beloved, he went on to star in his own successful spinoff sitcom, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. We can all be thankful to actor Jim Nabors for his fantastic portrayal of the character. He was only supposed to be a one-episode guest on Andy Griffith, but Nabors knocked that performance out of the park, and no one could bear to see him go."
Behind the Band Name: How a Mysterious Cat Inspired the Name Procol Harum
Psych-rock outfit Procol Harum breathed life into an artful progressive sound that featured hints of blues and soul. Since their start in the mid-1960s, their delightfully bizarre style, in which lush and surreal soundscapes became their trademark, has baffled and wowed the masses. The band itself is just as mystifying...
40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America
Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
40 Years Ago: Journey’s ‘Frontiers’ Signals the Beginning of the End
Journey was coming off their biggest year ever when they started recording their eighth album, Frontiers. Their previous LP, 1981’s Escape, contained their best set of songs, a consistent mix of radio-friendly pop and fist-raising rock that they had been striving for since 1975. The band was rewarded with its first (and only) No. 1 album and its all-time best seller – not counting 1988’s Greatest Hits collection – with more than nine million copies sold. So expectations were high when they stepped into a California studio to record the follow up.
Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”
It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Drug-Induced Meaning Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town”
Frolicking strings and a prancing beat give life to the Nancy Sinatra classic, “Sugar Town.” The sticky sweet serenade sounds like an innocently loping lullaby. However, a deeper listen unearths more adult themes, and all of a sudden that innocence is traded in for euphoria. The Double Entendre...
Ultimate Classic Rock
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0