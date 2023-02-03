ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
a-z-animals.com

What Was the First Word Ever?

Every species in the world has created some way to communicate with each other. Humans are the only type of being on earth capable of spoken language. Since the existence of humans, we have found ways to communicate, whether through movement sounds or even drawings. Communication is essential to the...
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
theodysseyonline.com

The Mystery of Soul Mates, Twin Flames, and Kindred Spirits.

This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold

Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
remezcla.com

WATCH: Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Share Their Love Story Thanks to Fenty

Love is in the air. Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico) have joined the campaign for Rihanna’s first luxury perfume, Fenty Eau de Parfum, and given us a look at their love story. Fenty describes Rihanna’s new perfume as having “a warm floral scent...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano

Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
WISCONSIN STATE
American Songwriter

Who Wrote ‘The Golden Girls’ Theme Song?

Thank you for being a friend / Traveled down a road and back again / Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant. Few words gift more feel-good nostalgia than the lines of “Thank You for Being a Friend,” the bookend theme song of the television comedy The Golden Girls. From the first episode to the last, seven seasons later, a heel-toe bass line and sashaying keys danced their way into our hearts as did the shoulder pad-clad silver foxes, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia.
Herbie J Pilato

Jim Nabors: His Remarkable Life and Career Before, During, and After "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C."

According to Grunge.com, "For anyone who was ever a fan of The Andy Griffith Show, the goofy but big-hearted Gomer Pyle was a familiar face. In fact, the character was so beloved, he went on to star in his own successful spinoff sitcom, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. We can all be thankful to actor Jim Nabors for his fantastic portrayal of the character. He was only supposed to be a one-episode guest on Andy Griffith, but Nabors knocked that performance out of the park, and no one could bear to see him go."
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: A Shelved Song Finally Breaks Bryan Adams In America

Bryan Adams did not hit the big time in the U.S. overnight. He earned his stripes in his native Canada with a 1980 self-titled debut, along with the 1981 follow-up You Want It You Got It. The latter LP managed to crack the Billboard Top 200 at No. 118 and included a moderately popular single, "Lonely Nights," which reached No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Obviously, however, that was still small potatoes.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Journey’s ‘Frontiers’ Signals the Beginning of the End

Journey was coming off their biggest year ever when they started recording their eighth album, Frontiers. Their previous LP, 1981’s Escape, contained their best set of songs, a consistent mix of radio-friendly pop and fist-raising rock that they had been striving for since 1975. The band was rewarded with its first (and only) No. 1 album and its all-time best seller – not counting 1988’s Greatest Hits collection – with more than nine million copies sold. So expectations were high when they stepped into a California studio to record the follow up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”

It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
