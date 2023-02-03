ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Newport man arrested after vehicle pursuit

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Newport man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening.

William Arthur Meadows Jr., 40, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest; driving while impaired; driving with a revoked license; careless and reckless driving; speeding; failing to stop for a steady red light; failure to maintain lane control; and resisting arrest. Meadows also has a pending DWI charge in Carteret County. The vehicle he was driving was seized. Meadows was jailed in Carteret County under a $20,000 secured bond.

At approximately 9:49 p.m. Thursday evening, officers observed Meadows driving recklessly and failing to stop for a red light at the intersection of Roberts Road and U.S. 70, according to the Newport Police Department. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Meadows fled west on Hwy. 70 toward Havelock. Officers deployed Stop Sticks once Meadows reached Havelock, but Meadows “continued to operate the vehicle and one point briefly drove the vehicle westbound in the eastbound lanes.”

Meadows eventually stopped and was arrested. Police said no injuries or property damage resulted from the chase.

Meadows’ first court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.

