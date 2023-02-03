Read full article on original website
Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing!
Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.
KKTV
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
cowboystatedaily.com
World’s Largest, Most-Advanced Vertical Farming Facility To Be Built In Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming graduate Nate Storey has a vision to feed the world into the 21st century, and has the motivation and means to do it. The Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board announced a $20 million grant this week for...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
capcity.news
Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
Have You Heard? The Lincoln is Bringing a Smash Hit Back in July!
Last July, Cheyenne Frontier Days rolled into town. Of course, we all know that Frontier Nights brings a great collection of concerts to the city every year, but last year The Lincoln joined in on the fun. The concert venue brought the bluegrass phenomena The Dead South to town, and they blew the roof off the place.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
oilcity.news
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds ‘shutdown’ for remainder of season
LARAMIE -- The hits just keep on coming. Noah Reynolds, Wyoming's leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion Saturday night in a loss at San Jose State, Jeff Linder announced Tuesday. The Cowboys' third-year head coach said it was Reynolds' third major head injury...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
UPDATE: Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Open
Southbound I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line is now open to all traffic. Northbound I-25 from the Colorado state line to Cheyenne is now open to all traffic. WYDOT says travelers should expect slush. 6:19 P.M. UPDATE:. The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY:
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure
I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
WATCH: Wyoming Snowmobiler Jumps From Ride Into Neck Deep Snow
Jumps off - and... OKAY, that's a lot of snow. If that was in it's liquid state he would be treading water. We might have a problem here. Now that he's up to his neck in the snow, he needs to get back to his snow mobile. From there he...
