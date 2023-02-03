ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Optopolis

Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing!

Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere

The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming students selected for United States Senate Youth Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne East High School student was chosen as an alternate for joining Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington Week. Caroline Hope Di Senso of Cheyenne would attend the program...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne

Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure

I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

