ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thv11.com

Lifelong Razorback fan apologizes for sneaking into 1974 game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lifelong Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in September 1974. The University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of the letter dated Jan. 30, 2023, with "Subject: Making it right" at the very top.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas basketball takes down Kentucky after dominant second half

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Arkansas men's basketball team pulled away in the second half to get their second road win of the season. This win in Lexington was a huge resume booster for Arkansas's NCAA tournament dreams. Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 20 points. Anthony Black wasn't...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy