Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Jailed Twice In Three Days And College Station Man Returns To Jail After Sentencing In Another Case
A Bryan man remains in the Brazos County jail following two arrests in three days by College Station police. 24 year old Giovanni Carrillo is accused of grabbing a female customer in the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing Friday night. After posting bond on charges of assault and public intoxication, Carrillo was arrested after the bars closed in the Northgate district on Sunday morning for punching an officer with a closed fist in the face. He is charged in that incident with assaulting a public servant and public intoxication.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
Fate of former Temple police officer in hands of jury
A Bell County jury is deciding the fate of a former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean to death during a traffic stop gone wrong.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
kwhi.com
PASADENA MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Pasadena man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 3:40, Corporal Ha and Officer Brown initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and officers discovered narcotics, a firearm, and a large sum of cash in the vehicle. The driver, Jamar Vargas, 22 of Pasadena, was placed into custody and charged with Money Laundering, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.
kwhi.com
WALLER COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON TERM
A Waller County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child. 30-year-old Christopher Bonnet received the sentence in the 506th District Court, which was Waller County’s first felony trial of 2023. The incident occurred on October 15, 2021, and...
KWTX
Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle
College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
KWTX
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON
A Grimes County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. 40-year-old Marcus Leshun Sargent was found guilty by a Grimes County Jury on Thursday after hearing three days of testimony. On July 21, 2020, Children’s...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
kwhi.com
KWHI/KTEX PRESENTED CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION FROM BRENHAM FIRE DEPT.
KWHI and KTEX-106 have received special recognition from the Brenham Fire Department. This (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and former assistant chief Rob Aguilar presented the radio stations with a certificate of appreciation. Per the certificate, the department awarded the certificate for the stations’ “unwavering support of the...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Human Fetus Found in Shallow Grave in Texas Park: Police
The remains of a human fetus were found in a shallow grave in a Texas park, according to police. Brenham police were alerted after witnesses claimed to have seen a man and a woman, believed to be teenagers, with a shovel walking out of the woods at Hohlt Park at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Comments / 0