A Bryan man remains in the Brazos County jail following two arrests in three days by College Station police. 24 year old Giovanni Carrillo is accused of grabbing a female customer in the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing Friday night. After posting bond on charges of assault and public intoxication, Carrillo was arrested after the bars closed in the Northgate district on Sunday morning for punching an officer with a closed fist in the face. He is charged in that incident with assaulting a public servant and public intoxication.

BRYAN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO