Wellington, FL

School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive and obscene language" around students, the school's principal said.

In a letter to parents and guardians on Friday, principal Lindsay Ingersoll said the incident happened on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we had a situation yesterday in which a staff member used highly offensive and obscene language in the presence of students," Ingersoll said in her letter.

Ingersoll could not provide specifics about what the staff member said, saying this is now an open investigation.

The principal did, however, say the staff member is "subject to disciplinary action and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

"Maintaining the highest level of respect and decorum is a top priority on the Wellington Landings campus, and schools throughout the District," Ingersoll wrote in her letter.

WPTV West Palm Beach

